Road to Paris 2024: the FIVB confirmed the venues for the Pre-Olympics

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles hosts volleyball at the Olympic Games

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) confirmed the venues for the pre-Olympic qualifiers for the Olympic Games that will take place next year in Paris, France.

The women’s national teams will seek passage to the Olympic Games from September 16 to 24 and the countries chosen by the FIVB to organize the qualifying tournaments are China, Japan and Poland.

Meanwhile, the three men’s pre-Olympic Games will be played simultaneously from September 30 to October 8 in Brazil, China and Japan.

France champion in Tokyo after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in the final at the Ariake Arena.

The 24 women’s teams that will participate in the Pre-Olympic Games are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States.

For their part, the men’s teams that will seek their place in Paris 2024 will be those from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States.

In October of last year, the FIVB confirmed the invited countries taking into account the world ranking, with two exceptions: Russia will not be part of the qualifying tournaments due to the sanctions it has due to the invasion of Ukraine, and neither will France participate because it is the organizer of the Olympic Games.

The United States Olympic champion after defeating Brazil in the final at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The 24 selected will be divided into three groups and the formation of each of the Pre-Olympic Games will be announced on March 17 in the draw that will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The first two from each of the Pre-Olympic Games will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will be joined by France, already ranked in both men and women because it is the host.

The other five places will be defined by the world ranking at the close of the preliminary phase of the 2024 Nations League and to guarantee the principle of universality, priority will be given to continents that do not have teams qualified for the Games at that time.

The United States is the last Olympic champion among women and the podium in Tokyo 2020 was completed by Brazil and Serbia; meanwhile, France was crowned among men by defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in the final and the third place went to the Argentine national team.

Serbia leads the world ranking among women ahead of Italy, Brazil, the United States and China, while the five best in the world among men are Poland, Italy, France, Brazil and Russia, which will not be in Paris due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Volleyball in Paris 2024 will be played at the Paris Sud 1 Arena, which will be installed during the Olympic Games at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, from July 27 to August 11, 2024.