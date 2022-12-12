LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Lunes 12 de Diciembre de 2022
Another Olympic champion involved in a doping case: Gil Roberts, positive

In the same week that 31 medalists in London 2012 were required to return the awards, the Oklahoma-born sprinter, winner in Rio 2016, will be disabled from competing until October 2023.

12 de Diciembre de 2022
On top of the world: the conquest in Rio six years ago was the only Olympic medal won by Roberts (Photo. Team (USA)

The North American athlete Gil Roberts, a gold medalist in the 4 x 400 meter relay event in Rio 2016, was suspended for 16 months by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for andarine and ostarine in a urine sample collected on May 19 of this year.

The 33-year-old sprinter, who in his defense alleged the consumption of a dietary supplement that did not detail the substances in the ingredients on his label and consequently achieved a reduction in the sanction, will be able to return to the competition in October 2023 since the provisional penalty had already been in effect since June 3.

With regard to prohibited substances, both andarin and ostarine are included in the category of “selective androgen receptor modulators” (SARMs), whose main effects are the increase in muscle and bone mass, as well as the reduction of overweight without inhibiting natural testosterone production, as opposed to what happens with traditional anabolics.

Le Shawn Merritt, Roberts, Tony McQuay and Arman Hall pose after winning the Rio 2016 4x4 race (Photo. Team (USA)

This is not the first time Roberts has tested positive. In 2017, the winner of the 4 x 400 meters of the 2012 World Indoor Championship was detected by probenecid, a diuretic and masking agent, but he managed to be excused by successfully alleging that he had ingested the prohibited substance when kissing his girlfriend, a case with many points of contact with that of French tennis player Richard Gasquet, who in 2009 obtained acquittal after testing positive for cocaine by justifying that the same It had been transmitted to him by a young woman through a kiss at a party in the state of Florida, in the United States.

The case of Roberts, absent from Tokyo 2020, occurred in the same week that the reanalysis of the London 2012 samples ended, with the detection of 73 new positives and 31 athletes who were forced to return their medals.

Otro campeón olímpico envuelto en un caso de doping: Gil Roberts, positivo

En la misma semana que 31 medallistas en Londres 2012 se vieron sometidos a devolver los premios, el velocista nacido en Oklahoma, ganador en Rio 2016, estará inhabilitado para competir hasta octubre de 2023.

Sapporo 2030, entre la sorpresa y la necesidad de no verse afectada por el escándalo de Tokio

El COI decidió postergar la decisión sobre la sede de los Juegos de Invierno 2030 y en Japón lo tomaron con sorpresa. Además, Sapporo espera que la candidatura no se vea afectada por la investigación de sobornos en Tokio 2020.
