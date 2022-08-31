World ParaVolley looks to the sand with hopes to expand

World ParaVolley confirmed a series of applications aimed at bringing para beach volleyball to the forefront of international sports earlier this week. The federation targets inclusion at the Paralympics, Commonwealth Games, and Mediterranean Beach Games as part of an effort to increase playing opportunities for adaptive players.

World ParaVolley is among the 33 international federations hoping to secure a spot at the LA28 Summer Paralympics. The federation’s application includes the continuation of sitting volleyball competitions, as well as, the addition of beach volleyball in the standing variation.

Para beach volleyball differs slightly from its able-bodied counterpart, with teams of three players taking to the court, instead of the traditional pairing employed at the Olympics. Players with prostheses are also afforded special time-outs to restore the integrity of their devices should they fail in the middle of a match.

Photo courtesy USA Volleyball

According to World ParaVolley, “all athletes with physical impairments are eligible to compete in Standing Volleyball at the international level, provided they go through the classification process.”

The classification process is key to para beach volleyball as teams are limited to one player from the highest classification being on the court at any given time.

A decision on the sports program for the LA28 Summer Paralympics is expected to be announced in early 2023. It remains to be seen if World ParaVolley will succeed in bringing the Paralympics to the beach.

Focus on footprint outside the Paralympic Games

World ParaVolley has also lodged applications with the organizers of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and the Heraklion 2023 Mediterranean Beach Games.

The federation’s proposal for the 2023 Mediterranean Beach Games is even more unique, as it calls for the inclusion of both sitting and standing disciplines.

Para Beach Volleyball would be contested alongside able-bodied beach volleyball at both the Commonwealth Games and Mediterranean Beach Games should World ParaVolley’s efforts succeed.

Barry Couzner OAM, President of World ParaVolley, commented on the applications stating, “World ParaVolley is committed strategically to the further development of beach in the future in order to offer increased opportunities for our athletes – meanwhile, fingers crossed for good luck!”

He added, “I would like to thank Lori Okimura (Sport Director), Dr. Stephen Giugni OAM (Assistant Sport Director, Beach), Phil Allen (General Manager), Nick Coburn (PVAO Beach Commissioner) and Volleyball Australia for their support in putting together these applications.”

A final decision on all three applications is expected within the next year.

It remains to be seen if beach volleyball is the key to expanding opportunities for para volleyball players.