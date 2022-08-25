Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open due to vaccination status

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: 12 de septiembre del 2021; Flushing, NY, EEUU, Novak Djokovic de Serbia. Crédito obligatorio de Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The year’s final tennis Grand Slam tournament will get underway Monday in New York without former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian announced on Twitter he is not allowed to enter the United States due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Current U.S. rules say any non-U.S. citizen must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to receive a visa and enter the country.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support,” he posted on Twitter.

“Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

Djokovic was also forced to miss high profile tournaments in Indian Wells, California and Miami due to his unvaccinated status.

In a statement U.S. Open tournament director Stacy Allaster made it clear the decision is out their hands.

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens.

The Wimbledon champion and three-time U.S. Open champion was deported from Australia in January upon arrival at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport due to the same issue of being unvaccinated.

The U.S. Open begins Monday and runs through September 11.

