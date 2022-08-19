‘History in Munich’ Israeli marathon team wins gold 50 years after Olympic massacre

Israel's men's marathon team in Munich after winning the team gold on Aug. 15, 2022 | Photo: Israel Athletics Association

This week the Israeli men’s marathon team took home the gold medal at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany.

It was a significant victory marking the 50 year anniversary of the tragic deaths of 11 Israeli athletes and staff members killed by Palestinian terrorists at the Munich 1972 Olympics.

With the exception of Omer Ramon, the four other runners: Marhu Teferi, Gashau Ayale, Yimer Getahun and Girmaw Amare are all naturalized Israeli athletes from Ethiopia.

“It’s thrilling for me. I can’t describe this feeling. This is a special place to compete and we came to represent the country with honor, on German soil.

We all know what happened here 50 years ago, it’s a great victory for all of us. We wanted the gold in the group marathon, and we did everything to win it,” said Teferi.

In a statement, the Israeli Olympic Committee expressed it was “moved to tears to experience the exciting continuity of Israeli sports on Munich soil 50 years after the massacre,” The Times of Israel reported.

A moving moment in @EuroAthletics today: the Israeli national anthem is played after our marathon team took the gold medal! 🇮🇱🥇#Munich2022 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/HHzOJMGVjT — (((MarcoCSermoneta)))🇮🇱 (@MarcoCSermoneta) August 15, 2022

Team Israel ran a combined time of 6:31:48, which was well ahead of the silver medalists from Germany and the bronze medalists from Spain.

The Israeli Olympic Committee said: “History in Munich, the Israeli marathon team wins a group gold and Marhu Teferi wins the prestigious silver medal, and Ayale Gashau the bronze. The Olympic Committee congratulates all the Israeli marathoners for the wonderful achievement at the group and personal levels.”

Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper called their victories “tremendous achievements for Israel” and added: “We are proud of you!”

Another Israeli athlete that acquitted themselves well at the event was Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000 meters - a month after taking home a bronze medal at the World Marathon Championships.

An enthused Salpeter, said, “It was a hard race, but I tried to do my best and I’m happy about it. It was tough to do after the marathon at the World Championships, and I believe I managed it.”