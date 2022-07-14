Hockey Canada reopens investigation into alleged 2018 world junior sexual assault case

In an open letter to Canadians, Hockey Canada revealed that it would reopen an investigation regarding the alleged sexual assault involving members of the country’s 2018 world junior team.

In response to the allegations, the national organization said that all players are required to participate in the investigation. It also said that anyone who declines to do so will be banned from the organization’s programs and activities. The incident allegedly happened during a team function held in London, Ontario.

Scott Smith, who became the CEO of Hockey Canada on July 1, revealed last month that about a dozen or 13 of the players from the team had been interviewed before the investigation was completed in 2020.

“We know we have not done enough to address the actions of some members of the 2018 national junior team or to end the culture of toxic behavior within our game. For that we unreservedly apologize,” Hockey Canada’s letter said. “We know we need to do more to address the behaviors, on and off the ice, that conflict with what Canadians want hockey to be, and which undermine the many good things that the game brings to our country.”

In May, Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed that she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country’s national junior team. None of the accusations have been proven in court.

After news of the alleged incident broke, Smith, as well as Hockey Canada’s outgoing CEO Tom Renney, were questioned by federal police in Ottawa. Unconvinced by some answers from the interviews, the federal government decided to suspend its funding for the national organization. A number of companies followed suit in pulling sponsorships from the organization as authorities continued to look into the situation.

“We recognize many of the actions we are taking now should have been taken sooner, and faster,” Hockey Canada’s letter read. “We own that and will do better to deliver on our responsibilities to Canadians.”

In response to the allegations, Hockey Canada said that all players, coaches, and volunteers within its high-performance program are required to take part in mandatory sexual assault and consent training.

The national organization also said that it would conduct a full review of its governance. It would additionally become a full member of an independent agency, The Office of the Integrity Commissioner, dedicated to investigating abuse complaints.

According to the Guardian, Hockey Canada will not commit to releasing either the incomplete or full report to the government in its letter.

Once the investigation is completed – by the same Toronto law firm hired in 2018 – it will be referred to “an independent adjudicative panel of current and former judges who will determine the appropriate consequences, which may include a lifetime ban from Hockey Canada activity, on and off the ice.”

Sport Minister St-Onge stated last month that the government would only restore its funding for the national organization once it has received an official third-party report.

The woman who made the allegation is seeking around $3.55 million in damages. She also took action against the other organizations involved, including the Canadian Hockey League.

“We acknowledge the courage of the young woman involved and respect her decision to participate with the investigation in the manner she chooses,” Hockey Canada wrote Thursday.

The NHL is also conducting its own investigation due to the fact that some of the players from the 2018 team are now playing in the league.