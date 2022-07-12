Paris 2024 sets final map of Olympic venues and waits for the last word from the IOC

Olympics - French Olympic medallists arrive with the Olympic flag in Paris - Paris, France - August 9, 2021 Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo hoists the Olympic flag with President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee Tony Estanguet during a ceremony with french Olympic medallists outside Paris City hall REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

The Paris 2024 Board of Directors completed on Tuesday the project for the venues of the Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024.

But this map of the Olympic venues must be endorsed soon by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The agenda of the Paris 2024 Board of Directors dedicated an important space to the discussion of the venues of the men’s and women’s basketball events.

The option defended and presented this Tuesday by the head of the Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, was that of an exchange of venues between Paris and Lille (to the north) for basketball and handball.

Paris would host the preliminary phases of handball as well as the final phases of basketball. Lille would be the host city for the basketball knockout phases and the handball finals.

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with young players at a basketball playground ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, in Tremblay-en-France, outside Paris, October 14, 2021. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

It is a question of fairness between territories, between team sports, according to Paris 2024, but also a question of money, especially since the global cost of these Olympic Games, which is estimated at more than 7 billion euros (figure which includes organization and construction) could even increase according to several analysts.

Costs and inflation exacerbated by the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine are factors of concern.

Representatives of Paris 2024 agreed this proposal has the advantage of not adding an additional site. It also allows handball to return to Paris, since it was the only team sport without matches in the capital.

The International Basketball Federation has rejected several venue proposals. The French stars for their part continue to refuse to move the previous phases to Lille.

Unsurprisingly, the sport’s shot leaves from La Courneuve, a commune in Seine-Saint-Denis, about eight kilometers from central Paris, to Chateauroux, the capital of the Indre department in central France.

This option has the advantage of using an already existing polygon, from 2018, which would avoid the construction of an additional temporary site.

The preliminary phases of boxing will take place at the Exhibition Center in Villepinte, a town in the northeastern suburbs of Paris.

There was also discussion about a possible opening ceremony for the Paralympic Games at the Place de la Concorde, in the stadium set up for the Olympic Games that will host 3x3 basketball, break and skate. Paris 2024 will present the project to the International Paralympic Committee so they can choose between this option and the more traditional Stade de France option.

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with a judoka next to French Sports, Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and Stephane Nomis, President of French Judo Federation during the inauguration of a solidarity DOJO as part of a trip dedicated to the place of sport and the practice of sport, especially among young people, in Clichy-sous-Bois, Paris suburb, France, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Minister of Sports and of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, announced that the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron will meet on July 25 with all the parties involved in the Olympic event for a detailed update on the progress of the preparation of the Games as well as on the means to mobilize all French people around this mega - event and its legacy .

Just two years after the opening and two months after the unfortunate events of the Champions League final at the Stade de France, the president could review with emphasis the issues of “security” and “transportation”.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the largest event ever organized in France with an estimated 13.5 million spectators, 4 billion television viewers, almost 15,000 athletes, 20,000 journalists and more than 70,000 volunteers, to mention just a few examples.