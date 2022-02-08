Zhu Yi leaves ice trembling in tears after falling again in final competition

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Zhu Yi of China reacts after competing. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

No. Not again. China’s figure skater Zhu Yi fell yet again during her final appearance at the 2022 Winter Games on Monday.

It’s a gut-punch for the host nation and its newly-naturalized athlete, as Zhu Yi fell twice during her short form free skate, dropping China from third to fifth, and out of medal contention. She left the ice trembling in tears.

“I’m upset and a little embarrassed,” she told reporters. “I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies’ singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do but unfortunately I didn’t.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Zhu Yi of China falls during her performance. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

The U.S. born Zhu Yi was the subject of a lot of online abuse in China after she fell during the short program on Sunday.

‘Zhu Yi has fallen’ read the trending hashtag which reached into the millions across the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The backlash against Zhu Yi was triggered by the fact she was born in Los Angeles only to relinquish her American citizenship to compete for China.

Zhu landed her first two jumps in the women’s free skate, but fell on her next two. After it was over, she broke down in tears on the ice

In the final results, the Russian Olympic Committee was able to secure gold, the U.S. took silver while Japan was awarded the bronze medal.







