Where’s Bing Dwen Dwen? Popular Olympic mascot is sold out

A man wearing a face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an image of Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Mascot, in front of people queueing to enter a flagship merchandise store for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Wangfujing street in Beijing, China February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING — Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have a problem that’s as much a compliment as a complaint.

Mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is so popular that it is out of stock. The smiling panda mascot is encased in a shell of ice and has a halo around its face.

Medal winners are presented with a stuffed Bing Dwen Dwen surrounded by a golden laurel — a version not available to the general public — while the rotund panda has been present at events mingling and dancing with spectators.

The issue is so pressing among Chinese Olympic fans that it merited a question at the daily briefing with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Beijing Organizing Committee (BOCOG).

“I also have friends asking me where can I buy Bing Dwen Dwen,” said Zhao Weidong, the BOCOG spokesman. “So that reflects the popularity of the Beijing Games among the public and also the achievement that we made to engage 300 million people in winter sports. Of course we pay a lot of attention to that.”

Zhao said that because of the spring festival, many factory workers are still on holiday leave.

“So the supply of the licensed products has been affected by that,” he said. " We’re now making efforts in coordinating the production and supply of Bing Dwen Dwen. I’d also like to remind you that besides Bing Dwen Dwen, also Shuey Rhon Rhon is worth noticing.”

Memorabilia of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, mascots of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, are seen among the collection of Zhang Wenquan, a 35-year-old Olympic fan, at his home in Beijing, China January 22, 2022. Picture taken January 22, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Shuey Rhon Rhon is the Paralympic mascot and is based on a Chinese lantern that symbolizes happiness and new beginnings.

Christophe Dubi, the IOC’s Olympic Games Executive Director, said that Bing Dwen Dwen is “lively, funny, witty” and “of course full of positive energy.” He said the mascot has to be part of his collection as well as “yours and all the kids across the globe.”

That’s easier said than done if supplies do not increase. On eBay right now, a plush set of the 25 cm mascots is for sale for $260 plus shipping.

The run on the mascot is reminiscent of 1998, when Nagano ran out of Snowlets. Eventually, more were produced with golden tags instead of white tags to signify they had been made later.

Another pressing question Olympic reporters are asking is “Where is Peng Shuai?” The Chinese tennis star, who accused a former top Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault, is set to meet with IOC President Thomas Bach inside the closed loop.

As to whether Peng will be visiting venues with Bach, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, “You’ll appreciate we wouldn’t be giving a schedule where and when she is watching sports.”

He said the ball is in Peng’s court as to how to handle details of her visit. “We want to respect her right, what she wants to say, when she wants to say it,” Adams said. “When we have some information we will be able to share, we will do so.”

As the Winter Games entered their third day — and second with medal events — Dubi also said athletes are praising the quality of the fields of play.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 1000m - Heats - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 5, 2022. John-Henry Krueger of Hungary, Yoshinaga Kazuki of Japan and Denis Airapetian of the Russian Olympic Committee. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“Some describe the conditions as paradise,” he said, “so pretty rare to hear that kind of comment. Also they are incredibly happy they are competing… in incredibly difficult times.

“So, this leads me to say that yes, we are at this point in time today where we can be very satisfied. Let’s be clear —complacency cannot be part of the vocabulary. Games operations we should never speak about. It’s nothing that should make headline news.

Dubi said that the IOC and organizers have a duty to address any issues that they identify, such as the conditions in isolation hotels.

Han Zirong, Vice President and secretary-general of BOCOG, said she had “in her hand” a letter of gratitude from the Canadian delegation for the warmth and service of staff members and fast response in addressing issues and requests.

She said smooth game time operations are essential.

“We are all here to keep the promise that China has made for the ice and snow sports,” Han said. “We hope that Beijing as a city that has hosted both editions of the Games will continue to showcase its charm.”

For the first time, media are also invited to make suggestions if they are “dissatisfied with the service” at the venues. They can scan a QR code and fill out a form.

While 45 positive COVID-19 cases were announced Saturday, that number had dropped to 10 on Sunday.

Huang Chun, deputy director-general of the office of pandemic prevention and control, said that was natural with fewer inbound flights.

“We do not see any cluster spreading, and it has not affected the smooth progress of the competition,” he said. “If we all follow the countermeasures, I believe the level of positive cases will be maintained at a relatively low level.”