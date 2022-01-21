ESPN the latest media giant to keep their reporters at home during the Beijing 2022 Games

A pedestrian takes pictures of an installation featuring Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, mascots of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, amid snowfall in Beijing, China January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A day after NBC-TV, the exclusive rights holder of the Olympics Games in the United States, said they won’t be sending announcers to Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns, ESPN announced they will also keep their reporters at home.

ESPN executive vice president Norby Williamson said in a statement, “The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us. With the pandemic continuing to be a global threat, and with the COVID-19 related onsite restrictions in place for the Olympics that would make coverage very challenging, we felt keeping out people at home was the best decision for us.”

Williamson said the network was planning to send four reporters to China, but they will now cover the Beijing 2022 Games remotely.

The Beijing Games begin in two weeks on February 4 and continue through February 20.