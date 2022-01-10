GAISF President looks toward the future, not towards the organization’s potential dissolution

2020 Winter Youth Olympics Ivo Ferriani

Ivo Ferriani, the man of many sports presidencies, delivered his new year message for members of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) in his capacity as president of that organization on Monday.

His message touched on two of the larger looming stories in international sports at the moment, COVID-19 and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Ferriani stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of so many across the world. But thanks to the world’s scientists, medical experts and the resilience of humanity, we are able to enter 2022 with optimism and readiness to tackle any challenge that may come our way and deliver an incredible year of sport.”

He continued, “thanks to the tireless efforts of the IOC, Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee and China, it will not be long before the Olympic Winter Games will bring joy to so many.”

“In my capacity as International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation President, I am looking forward to meeting my colleagues in sport at the greatest celebration of winter sport on our planet.”

“Beyond the Olympic Winter Games, I know that many of GAISF’s members are preparing for an incredibly busy year with key events, world championships and other multi-sport events. However, this year will certainly not be without its challenges, and we must continue to pay close attention to ensuring the health and well-being of the global sports community.”

The National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, where the opening and closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be held is pictured in Beijing, China, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

He also covered some in-house business for SportAccord and GAISF, stating, “this is why events such as the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Ekaterinburg, Russia will be so important for our community, allowing us to connect, share best practices and learn from our peers.”

Most notably absent from his new year remarks though, was the impending vote on the dissolution of the very organization he welcomed into the new year.

As reported by Around the Rings in November 2021, Ferriani intends to call for a vote to dissolve the influential global sports organization. He sent a letter to the members of GAISF confirming his intentions to do so at the organization’s upcoming General Assembly in Yekaterinburg, Russia in May.

The vote is widely expected to pass, meaning that the influential umbrella organization representing around 100 international sports federations will cease to exist.

The fate of the organization’s own multi-sports games remain unclear, as do future plans for connecting the global international sports community under one roof.

At the time Ferriani’s intentions became known, a GAISF spokesperson told Around the Rings; “The GAISF is going through a period of transition, and is considering a range of options for its future.”

Those options remain a mystery for the time being, with Ferriani giving no clues in his new year message.

For now, it seems Ferriani’s focus remains on the future of international sports, while the organization he helms is primed to become a vestige of the past.

KEEP READING