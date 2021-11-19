Global sports organization will be no more in 2022

2020 Winter Youth Olympics Ivo Ferriani

The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), an organization featuring more than 100 Olympic and non-Olympic sports members, is planning to close up shop next year.

Newly-elected president Ivo Ferriani, a member of the International Olympic Committee executive board, confirmed the news in a letter to GAISF members, saying they will have a motion to dissolve on its agenda at their general assembly in Yekaterinburg, Russia next May. The motion is expected to be approved.

The GAISF has been in operation since 1967 and is the umbrella organization for all Olympic and non-Olympic international sports federations.

A GAISF spokesperson said, “The GAISF is going through a period of transition, and is considering a range of options for its future.”

Any insight into the future of GAISF sporting events remains unclear as the organization did not directly comment on such matters.