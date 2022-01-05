Anger and backlash intensifies over Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption for upcoming Australian Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2019. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during the match against Mitchell Krueger of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The decision by Tennis Australia to grant world number one Novak Djokovic a medical exemption to play in the upcoming Australian Open has come with a clear warning from the Australian Prime Minister.

“The commonwealth government will enforce our requirements at the Australian border,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “If he’s not vaccinated he must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.”

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and will be on the next plane home. There are no special rules for Novak Djokovic.”

The Serbian tennis star was granted an exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements ahead of the Australian Open, which he has won nine times including last year, in Melbourne. The tournament begins January 17.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 Fans in the stands during the semi final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Aslan Karatsev. Crowds return to the Australian Open today after a five-day snap lockdown was lifted following a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Kelly Defina/File Photo

Victorian Liberal Leader David Southwick called the exemption for Djokovic a “disgrace and a kick in the guts to every Victorian.”

British doubles player Jamie Murray has also viewed the exemption with a great deal of skepticism.

“I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated, I wouldn’t be getting an exemption,” he said.

But Craig Tilley, the chief executive for Tennis Australia and the director of the Australian Open, insists no special treatment was given to Djokovic.

“Novak applied for a medical exemption which was granted by a panel of experts. The grounds are the same for everyone. We abided by the conditions and the decision was left in the hands of medical experts.”

Russian tennis star Natalia Vikhlyantseva said last month she will have to skip the Australian Open because the Sputnik V vaccine she received is not recognized in Australia.

