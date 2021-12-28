A Closer Look: Desmond Tutu was a firm believer in the power of the Olympic Games

FILE PHOTO: Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu gestures as he addresses journalists at the World Conference Against Racism (WCAR), September 5, 2001. Tutu made a call for reparations for slavery saying that they would be like a balm to the wounds of Africa's past. - REUTERS/Juda NgWenya/File Photo

Archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Desmond Tutu passed way in Cape Town, South Africa over the Christmas holiday at the age of 90.

His passing leaves behind a great void in the world of politics, religion and even sports.

He was at the forefront along with Nelson Mandela in the fight against apartheid in South Africa in the 1970s and 1980s, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts.

Tutu was the first black man to be elected dean of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg, and later became Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986, a position he held for over 10 years. He was also the first black man to ever be Archbishop of Cape Town.

By any measure, Desmond Tutu lived an extraordinary life, but one of his great desires was to see the Olympic Games come to Africa.

FILE PHOTO: Archbishop Desmond Tutu makes a point as he addresses a meeting March 16, 2001 to raise awareness for World Tuberculosis Day. [Tutu, who suffered from tuberculosis as a child, said that TB was not simply a medical problem, but one that was rooted in social, political and economic issues. He told members of the Uitsig community near Cape Town that being cured of TB was a basic human right and not a privilege as the disease was curable. World Tuberculosis Day is March 24. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

“An Olympics in Cape Town could bring prosperity to our country and all the people of Africa,” Tutu said at the time.

Sadly, that never happened but he was one of the leaders when Cape Town bid to host the 2004 Summer Olympics.

“I got to know Desmond Tutu in 1996 as a passionate lover of the Olympic Games and sport,” said International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.

“He always appreciated the great contribution of the Olympic Games to peace and understanding.”

Cape Town made it to the fourth round of voting out of five for the 2004 Games before losing out to Rome and eventual winner Athens, but he did take part in the flame-lighting ceremony for the Athens Games.

He also represented Africa as one of the bearers of the Olympic flag during the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Games opening ceremony.

Although he never got to see Africa host the Olympics, he did see the world’s best football players come to South Africa in 2010 when his home country played host to the FIFA World Cup. Tutu played a crucial role in South Africa’s winning bid and received the FIFA Presidential Award in 2011

The South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC) paid their respects to Tutu.

“The Archbishop was an example to all of us how to conduct our lives,” said SASCOC president Barry Hendricks. “He was a principled man who fought for justice and equality and he was a global icon.”

Perhaps one day Tutu will see his dream realized of the Olympic Games in South Africa. It would be a fitting tribute for such a great man.

