Modern pentathlon athlete group accuses sport’s governing body of “ripping up 109 years of history”

A "Save pentathlon" badge is pinned on a Hungarian modern pentathlete in Budapest, Hungary, November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

The modern pentathlete group Pentathlon United didn’t hold back in response to the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne’s (UIPM) commitment to move forward with their decision to replace horse riding.

“The UIPM will rip up 109 years of history and propose an incomplete modern pentathlon to the IOC, in the hope they might include it for Los Angeles 2028,” said Kate Allenby, 2000 Olympic bronze medalist. “This reckless approach threatens to destroy pentathletes’ dreams everywhere.”

Allenby has organized a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising £25,000 to legally challenge the UIPM at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. As of Friday, roughly £10,000 has been raised.

A rider with her horse walk next to a no riding zone sign during a news conference about keeping horse riding in the modern pentathlon program in Budapest, Hungary, November 12, 2021. REUTERS / Marton Monus

Pentathlon United has received support from the Danish Modern Pentathlon Association (MPADAK), who called the UIPM’s decision “unlawful” and sent a letter last week to the UIPM demanding they rescind their decision to remove horse riding by November 17. That deadline has passed, and MPADAK’s lawyers say they have filed an application at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Citing the backing of several National Federations including Great Britain, Canada, Hungary, Czechia, Sweden and others, Allenby lashed out at UIPM President Klaus Schormann, saying he’s failed to do his job and knows he doesn’t have the backing of the athletes. “The athletes have had enough and the changes are too big to keep their faith in him. Schormann and his executive board have had every chance to reverse this decision,” said Allenby.

On Thursday, the UIPM sent a statement saying they’ve received official letters of support from National Federations as well as all six of UIPM’s Confederations in Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, and Oceania.

“Following the strong exchange of view that took place in various meetings of our global community recently, I would like to thank the National Federations and express my gratitude for the powerful wave of support for the fifth discipline consultation.”

UIPM pres. Klaus Schormann hands out medals at women's event in Rio (ATR)

The UIPM stands firm in their belief horse riding must be replaced in order to level the playing field and increase access to the sport for poorer and developing nations. Schormann is on record saying the IOC won’t accept any application for modern pentathlon to be a part of the Los Angeles 2028 program if horse riding is included.

No decision has been made by the UIPM regarding what discipline will replace horse riding. Any decision by the UIPM is not expected until sometime in 2022.

KEEP READING