Modern Pentathlon to have new look in 2028 but cycling won’t be a part of it

The sport of modern pentathlon will look differently at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, but just how different remains to be seen.

What is certain is horse jumping will no longer be a part of the discipline, this according to statements made by Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) Treasurer John Helmick.

The changes are being made in part due to the fallout of a disturbing incident at the Tokyo Games last summer. German athlete Annika Schleu was in the gold medal position before the showjumping, and was visibly upset after her horse Saint Boy failed to jump over the obstacles. German coach Kim Raisner then proceeded to punch Saint Boy and was subsequently disqualified from the Tokyo Games.

The UIPM conducted an investigation into the incident and the disqualification of Raisner was upheld. She will need to attend a coaching education seminar before she can be reinstated to return to any UIPM event.

“The decision to remove equestrian is being made to eliminate a variable an athlete cannot control: the quality of the horse. This will allow for fair play and a truer test,” said Helmick. “There are several reasons for this decision and the increased scrutiny after Tokyo 2020 regarding horse welfare during competition was a factor.”

Helmick further stated no decision by the UIPM has been made regarding what competition will replace horse jumping, but insisted it will not be cycling. The UIPM has established a list of 13 criteria the replacement sport must meet, and cycling does not meet all the criteria.

“While some disciplines have been discussed positively as fitting within our criteria, cycling was NOT one of them,” Helmick said in a statement.