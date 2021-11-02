UIPM says reports of modern pentathlon federation replacing horse riding with cycling are “untrue”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Women's Riding - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Annika Schleu of Germany reacts before being eliminated REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reports that modern pentathlon is going to replace horse riding with cycling are “untrue”, Florent Boas, the Media Operations Manager for the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM), tells Around the Rings.

This contradicts reporting from The Guardian and other media outlets. But Boas said the UIPM was not able to confirm or deny the part of the reporting that riding will be removed from modern pentathlon in the wake of a disturbing incident at the Tokyo Games last summer when a German coach punched a horse after the animal failed to jump a fence.

The federation released a statement saying, “As part of UIPM’s commitment to maintaining a strong, dynamic profile for modern pentathlon, a series a strategic meetings are being held. These meetings will include an upcoming call with national federations later this week and the outcome will be detailed in a press release to be published on November 4.”

During the Tokyo Games, German athlete Annika Schleu was in the gold medal position before the showjumping, and was visibly upset after her horse Saint Boy refused to jump over the obstacles. The German coach Kim Raisner was then seen punching Saint Boy. Raisner was thrown out of the Tokyo Games and sent home.

The UIPM conducted an investigation into the incident and the decision to disqualify Raisner was upheld. She was issued an official reprimand and was ordered to attend a coach education seminar prior to returning to any UIPM competition.







