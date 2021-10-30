Morinari Watanabe faces challenger in next week’s International Gymnastics Federation presidential election - Federation Focus

Morinari Watanabe (IOC)

IOC member in Japan Morinari Watanabe, seeking a second term, will face off against European Gymnastics president Farid Gayibov of Azerbaijan in next week’s presidential election at the FIG Congress.

The Congress, postponed from October 2020 due to the pandemic, will be held from November 5-7 at the Turkish resort of Antalya. The elections will take place on November 6.

The delegates of the national federations will also elect the three Vice-Presidents, seven Executive Committee members and 21 Council members (by continental representation). They will also elect a President and six members for the Gymnastics for All Committee and a President and six members for the technical committees of each discipline, as well as two auditors.

For the first time, a quota system aimed at ensuring a 30 percent minimum gender representation will be implemented for several positions.

Elected officials will take office on January 1, 2022 for a three-year term, provided that the Congress beforehand approves this one-off term reduction as an exceptional measure. The current terms were extended by a year by the FIG Executive Committee in line with the delay in holding elections.

Usmanov the only International Fencing Federation presidential candidate in upcoming elections

FILE PHOTO: Russian businessman and founder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Alisher Usmanov will serve a fourth term as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) after elections next month.

The Russian oligarch, 68, is the only candidate who applied for the position by the October 18 deadline, according to TASS.

Usmanov, a former professional fencer, was first elected in 2008 and was unanimously re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

The FIE was supposed to meet in 2020 in Moscow for its Elective Congress but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it until this November 27 in Lausanne.

IJF President releases message in celebration of World Judo Day

Marius Vizer (IJF)

Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation released a message in celebration of World Judo Day. World Judo Day is celebrated in October 28 every year, marking the birth date of judo founder Jigoro Kano Shihan.

The theme of this year’s World Judo Day was solidarity. In the statement, Vizer said, “While judo is a sport which fosters noble moral values like friendship, respect and mutual aid, this year, more than ever solidarity has been the key element of our existence.”

“We have proven that with unity and solidarity, we can overcome any obstacles: we have managed to organize safe and fair competitions, including a successful World Championship and Olympic Judo Competition and we kept the International Judo Family together.”

“Working as a team, creating fair conditions in a reliable environment yielded together the judo community and I am sure that this made us all stronger.”

He continued, “Whether individually or as a team, judokas worldwide proved that solidarity is not just a notion.”

“The International Judo Federation created and implemented a number of projects which would have not been possible without solidarity: judo in refugee camps, the Olympic Judo Refugee team, the first ever online Judo Festival, challenges for the young and older judoka equally, sustainability related projects.”

“Our goal was to stay connected and support each other, to show that we are a united family and we will not leave anyone behind!”

He also commented on the debut of the mixed team at Tokyo 2020, saying, “One of the best judo moments of Tokyo 2020 was the first ever Olympic Mixed Team event, where solidarity and team spirit prevailed in an exceptional manner.”

“I strongly believe that this unforgettable day shaped the hearts and minds of many young judoka, who now know without any doubt that nothing is impossible and together we can achieve outstanding performances.”

He finished by wishing all members of the judo community a happy World Judo Day, and by congratulating those in the sport for their hard work this year. His final remarks were, “We have to remain united in solidarity and together, we will achieve even more in the future!”

Federico Ferroni to head media and marketing for ISA

Federico Ferroni (ISA)

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has appointed Federico Ferroni as the head of marketing and media. He takes over from Evan Quarnstrom, who vacated the role after six years at the post.

Ferroni brings 15 years of sports marketing experience to the ISA. He has worked with IMG Latin America, Nike South America, and Vans in the past. He was working as an independent marketing consultant prior to joining the International Surfing Association.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre, commented on the hire, saying, “we are totally thrilled to welcome someone of Federico’s talent and caliber to our ISA family. He brings with him a real passion for surfing and a wealth of marketing and communications experience across action sports brands.”

“Following a hugely successful Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for the ISA, it is important for us to add new, international breadth to our growing team, helping elevate our sport’s profile and awareness to the next level. Federico’s appointment will be a key factor in helping us achieve this over the coming years as an Olympic federation with an expanding global audience of surfing fans.”

“At the same time, I would like to thank Evan, for his valuable contribution to the ISA’s success in these recent years. I wish him all the very best for the next chapter in his professional life.”

Ferroni commented on his appointment, stating, “I am very excited to join the ISA at this amazing time of growth and opportunity for the sport and the organization. I feel a sense of big responsibility to lead the marketing strategy for an organization with such an influence in the development of surfing worldwide.”

Deadline to cast votes for World Triathlon Athlete’s Committee nears

(World Triathlon)

The deadline for athletes to cast votes in the election for World Triathlon Athlete’s Committee is on November 2, 2021. The elections are crucial as two athletes from the Athlete’s Committee also serve on the Executive Board of World Triathlon.

According to World Triathlon, “the committee is composed of five athletes of each gender, at least one member shall come from each of the five continents, two members shall be Paratriathletes with one from each gender and eight shall be elite athletes with four from each gender.”

Athletes are able to cast votes for up to 10 candidates from the approved list of candidates.

The candidates are:

Yannick Bourseaux, FRA, Europe, Male, Para Triathlete

Tamas Tóth, HUN, Europe, Male, Elite Triathlete

Rodrigo Gonzalez, MEX, Americas, Male, Elite Triathlete

Richard Varga, SVK, Europe, Male, Elite Triathlete

Non Stanford, GBR, Europe, Female, Elite Triathlete

Nicola Spirig, SUI, Europe, Female, Elite Triathlete

Mohamad AlSabbagh, SYR, Asia, Male, Elite Triathlete

Mehdi Essadiq, MAR, Africa, Male, Elite Triathlete

Mariya Shorets, RUS, Europe, Female, Elite Triathlete

Kenji Nener, JPN, Asia, Male, Elite Triathlete

Jonathan Goerlach, AUS, Oceania, Male, Para Triathlete

Gültigin Er, TUR, Europe, Male, Elite Triathlete

Gianluca Pozzatti, ITA, Europe, Male, Elite Triathlete

Claire Michel, BEL, Europe, Female, Elite Triathlete

Basmala Elsalamoney, EGY, Africa, Female, Elite Triathlete

Allysa Seely, USA, Americas, Female, Para Triathlete

Alberto Casillas Garcia, LTU, Europe, Male, Elite Triathlete

Candidates with the greatest total number of votes will be elected until all available positions on the Athlete’s Committee are filled according to the World Triathlon constitution.

