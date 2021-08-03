Paris 2024 and Milano Cortina 2026 commit to strategic partnership

Giovanni Malagò and Tony Estanguet signed the collaboration agreement

The presidents of Paris 2024 and Milano Cortina 2026 Tony Estanguet and Giovanni Malago have signed a collaboration agreement on behalf of their organizing committees to share knowledge and resources, and engage in joint initiatives and advocacy.

More sustainable, innovative and spectacular successive Games in 2024 and 2026 are among the primary goals.

The agreement between the two organizing committees was signed at Club France in Tokyo.

“It was a great pleasure to agree upon this collaboration with our friends and neighbors of Milano Cortina 2026,” said the Paris 2024 president Estanguet. “Concluding this agreement in Tokyo is symbolic as it was with Tokyo 2020 that Paris 2024 signed its first such agreement in 2018.

“Since then, a new dynamic collaboration between organizing committees has emerged as we look to contribute a Games model that is more in tune with the issues and expectations of modern society,” said the French sports leader and three-time Olympic champion in canoe slalom.

View of Paris 2024's stadiums as depicted by the organizing committee.

Milano-Cortina 2026 president Malago also emphasized the significance of the partnership

“The signature by Paris 2024 and Milano Cortina 2026 embodies the friendship and cooperation between the two countries historically linked by deep cultural and social roots, and united by a boundless passion for sports,” Malago said.





“This common agreement will enable us to cooperate on different key areas and develop them together in order to deliver two unforgettable editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Both of our teams are eager to start working together and I am sure that we will reach great and innovative results,” said the Italian sports leader and IOC member.

The finish area of the Olympia delle Tofane piste on a sunny morning in the Italian Dolomites. Brian Pinelli

Identified in the agreement are four key areas of action to facilitate collaboration across all aspects of the Olympic and Paralympic Games – from operations to sustainability, innovation, integration and communication. They include knowledge sharing and joint actions, collaboration on human resources, resource sharing and joint communication and advocacy.

Estanguet added: “The geographical and cultural proximity between our two countries, the proximity of the Summer and Winter Games, and the successive holding of our two events will together be the key to ensuring our collaboration serves our common belief – that sport changes lives.”

The agreement coincides with the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5, which encourages greater collaboration between stakeholders of the Games.

