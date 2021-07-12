Peru President Martin Vizcarra 'delighted with progress' at Lima 2019 Village

The head of state visited the site which will host athletes during the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Lima, Peru; 18 February 2018: The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra Cornejo, has stated he is "delighted with the progress" being made by the Lima 2019 Organising Committee, following a visit to the Pan American and Parapan American Village in the Villa El Salvador district of Lima.

President Vizcarra, who was accompanied by a number of senior government ministers, was greeted at the Village by Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus who took the high-level delegation on a tour to see the latest works being carried out.

"In a symbolic way, we are accompanied by four of the 700 athletes who will represent Peru, and that is the raison d'être of this venue: to support them but also to motivate millions of children who practice sports and promote a healthier lifestyle. That is the other legacy of the Games – changing attitudes. It's not just about building stadiums, apartments, but about filling the space that is being used for activities which are not so healthy. Children have to see these athletes as an example, find their new heroes," said the head of state.

President Vizcarra greeted the Peruvian athletes before touring the Village with them. The Head of State was accompanied by Minister of Education Daniel Alfaro, Minister of Production Raúl Pérez-Reyes, Minister of Development and Social Inclusion Liliana La Rosa, as well as Deputy Minister of Communications Virginia Nakagawa.

The Village, which is made up with of seven towers, has 1,096 apartments of between 70 and 75 square meters. It will host approximately 7,000 athletes during the Pan American Games and almost 3,000 athletes for the Parapan American Games.

"Exactly two years ago, in February 2017, we came here with Carlos Neuhaus and there was absolutely nothing here. Tractors, front loaders and dump trucks were needed to start levelling the ground and the challenge of building 1,096 apartments seemed a difficult one. Two years on, and with five months to go until the start of the Games, we have built them all. We have checked the facilities and we are delighted with the progress. Next, we will go to Callao, to the San Marcos stadium and to Villa María del Triunfo. The Games in Lima belong to Peru and will be a complete success."

The seven towers each have four elevators which hold up to 18 people and will have easy access for wheelchair users. The flooring in the Village will have special relief and signage with braille system, as well as other important features for Para athletes.

