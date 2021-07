Olympic Photodesk -- FIFA Congress; First London 2012 Test Events

during the 61st FIFA Congress at Hallenstadion on June 1, 2011 in Zurich, Switzerland.

(ATR) Around the Ringswas on the scene asSepp Blatter won a fourth four-year term as FIFA president at the 61stFIFA Congress in Zurich.

Also inside, London 2012 stages a small-scale marathon as its first test event, rapper Dizzee Rascal teams up with Coca-Cola for the launch of its Future Flames campaign and Mitt Romney, former president of the Salt Lake Olympic Committee, announces a different kind of presidential bid.

Click here to view the Photodesk.

Compiled byElayna Rose.

For general comments or questions,click here.