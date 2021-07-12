Olympic Football Qualifier Moved; Former Visa Exec Hired; Iranian Uniform Controversy

Inter Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) heads and scores as he is flanked by Fiorentina's Danish defender Per Billeskov Kroldrup (C) and Fiorentina's French goalkeeper Sebastien Frey (R) during their Serie A football match at San Siro Stadium in Milan on March 15, 2009. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Yemen Forfeits Hosting Rights to Olympic Qualifier

Unrest in Yemen has cost the Middle Eastern country another Olympic qualifier.

Reuters reports that Australia will now host both legs of this month’s matchup after its government advised Football Federation Australian to steer clear of the ongoing conflict.

"It was always our preference to play both matches in Australia to avoid unnecessary travel where possible," coach Aurelio Vidmar said in a statement.

"FFA has done a tremendous job in negotiating this outcome and we thank Yemen for agreeing to this offer."

The move comes as protestors challenge the long-running authoritarian rule of Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was wounded over the weekend in a palace attack.

A twice-delayed London 2012 football qualifier against Singapore was also relocated earlier this year due to the political turmoil.

The fixtures against Australia are now slated for June 19 in Gosford and June 23 in Newcastle.

Olympic Corporate Exec Joins 21 Marketing

Tom Shepard, former global marketing and merchant partnership Executive Vice President at Visa international will lead 21 Marketing’s new office in San Francisco.

Shepard has worked on the marketing aspect of several of the world’s largest sporting events, including the Olympics, World Cup, Super Bowl, and the thoroughbred racing Triple Crown series in the United States.

21 Marketing was founded by Olympic marketing expert Rob Prazmark. The company has secured multiple key sponsorships for organizing and national Olympic committees.

"Tom and I have worked together for many years" Prazmark says. "This new partnership will elevate 21 Marketing to a level of expertise that no one else in the global marketplacecan match. Tom’s experience at Visa in the Olympic, FIFA World Cup and entertainment space is invaluable. Between the two of us, I believe our contacts and knowledge from both the property and corporate sides will lay the foundation for a very strong and very focused agency."

Iran Rightfully Banned Over Head Scarves, Says FIFA

FIFA has dismissed complaints from the football federation of Iran after its women’s team was banned from an Olympic qualifier because of its Islamic dress.

Jordan, the scheduled opponent for Friday’s fixture, was awarded a 3-0 win after the Iranian women took the pitch in Amman wearing white tracksuits and head coverings in accordance with religious custom.

"Unfortunately, I do not know why the Bahraini official in charge of the matches refused to let our team play," FA president Ali Kafashian told Iranian state media on Sunday.

"Although it has been said in FIFA's regulations that no country can play with Islamic dress, we had necessary negotiations with FIFA officials."

FIFA, however, denies any such understanding, instead telling The Associated Press team officials were "informed thoroughly" that the hijab scarf is banned for safety reasons – and has been since 2007.

FIFA previously banned Iran last April for similar kits. Its girls instead opted for specially made caps at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

Written by Matthew Grayson and Ed Hula III.