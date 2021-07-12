HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

Olympic Football Qualifier Moved; Former Visa Exec Hired; Iranian Uniform Controversy

(ATR) Political upheaval in the Middle East continues to impact Olympic world ... Olympic Marketing expert joins 21 Marketing ... FIFA bans Iranian women over uniform.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021
Inter Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) heads and scores as he is flanked by Fiorentina's Danish defender Per Billeskov Kroldrup (C) and Fiorentina's French goalkeeper Sebastien Frey (R) during their Serie A football match at San Siro Stadium in Milan on March 15, 2009. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
Inter Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) heads and scores as he is flanked by Fiorentina's Danish defender Per Billeskov Kroldrup (C) and Fiorentina's French goalkeeper Sebastien Frey (R) during their Serie A football match at San Siro Stadium in Milan on March 15, 2009. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Yemen Forfeits Hosting Rights to Olympic Qualifier

Unrest in Yemen has cost the Middle Eastern country another Olympic qualifier.

Reuters reports that Australia will now host both legs of this month’s matchup after its government advised Football Federation Australian to steer clear of the ongoing conflict.

"It was always our preference to play both matches in Australia to avoid unnecessary travel where possible," coach Aurelio Vidmar said in a statement.

"FFA has done a tremendous job in negotiating this outcome and we thank Yemen for agreeing to this offer."

The move comes as protestors challenge the long-running authoritarian rule of Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was wounded over the weekend in a palace attack.

A twice-delayed London 2012 football qualifier against Singapore was also relocated earlier this year due to the political turmoil.

The fixtures against Australia are now slated for June 19 in Gosford and June 23 in Newcastle.

Olympic Corporate Exec Joins 21 Marketing

Tom Shepard, former global marketing and merchant partnership Executive Vice President at Visa international will lead 21 Marketing’s new office in San Francisco.

Shepard has worked on the marketing aspect of several of the world’s largest sporting events, including the Olympics, World Cup, Super Bowl, and the thoroughbred racing Triple Crown series in the United States.

21 Marketing was founded by Olympic marketing expert Rob Prazmark. The company has secured multiple key sponsorships for organizing and national Olympic committees.

"Tom and I have worked together for many years" Prazmark says. "This new partnership will elevate 21 Marketing to a level of expertise that no one else in the global marketplacecan match. Tom’s experience at Visa in the Olympic, FIFA World Cup and entertainment space is invaluable. Between the two of us, I believe our contacts and knowledge from both the property and corporate sides will lay the foundation for a very strong and very focused agency."

Iran Rightfully Banned Over Head Scarves, Says FIFA

FIFA has dismissed complaints from the football federation of Iran after its women’s team was banned from an Olympic qualifier because of its Islamic dress.

Jordan, the scheduled opponent for Friday’s fixture, was awarded a 3-0 win after the Iranian women took the pitch in Amman wearing white tracksuits and head coverings in accordance with religious custom.

"Unfortunately, I do not know why the Bahraini official in charge of the matches refused to let our team play," FA president Ali Kafashian told Iranian state media on Sunday.

"Although it has been said in FIFA's regulations that no country can play with Islamic dress, we had necessary negotiations with FIFA officials."

FIFA, however, denies any such understanding, instead telling The Associated Press team officials were "informed thoroughly" that the hijab scarf is banned for safety reasons – and has been since 2007.

FIFA previously banned Iran last April for similar kits. Its girls instead opted for specially made caps at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

Written by Matthew Grayson and Ed Hula III.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRYemenLondon 2012 Olympic qualifierFootball Federation AustraliaTom Shepard21 MarketingFIFAIranhijab

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Cómo hacer casas a través del sistema de encastrado en el que se usan “ladrillos” de madera

Pasó 18 años prófugo por un homicidio y en 2018 intentó asesinar a un vecino: la violenta historia del hombre detenido cuando fue a vacunarse

Pipas de metanfetamina: qué hay detrás del alarmante hallazgo en una cueva del rey de las fiestas clandestinas de la comunidad china

Aprueban túneles para carros Tesla en La Florida

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

Vacunación en Ecatepec de 30 a 39 años: fechas, sedes y requisitos

“¿Dónde he escuchado eso?”: Chumel Torres comparó el gobierno de AMLO con el presidente de Cuba

Cablebus en fotos: CDMX inaugura el teleférico más grande de América Latina

TELESHOW

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

Andrea Legarreta cumple 50 años: así la celebraron en “Hoy”

El pasado mediático de una participante de La Voz: ya había ganado un concurso televisivo de canto

La mamá de Lionel Messi reveló la extraña cábala que cumplió la familia para ver la final de la Copa América

DEPORTES

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil

Internaron a la hija de 5 meses de Lautaro Martínez luego de sufrir un accidente doméstico

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam