Monday July 12, 2021
Munich Shows its Cosmopolitan Face

Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

Bavaria demonstrated this weekend exactly why Munich 2018 promises to be a Festival of Friendship for visitors from all over the world, with over 350,000 people coming to southern Germany for two days of vibrant cultural celebrations.

The weekend’s festivities were the latest illustration of Bavaria’s unrivalled capacity for bringing people together in a warm, cosmopolitan and celebratory atmosphere. The city of Würzburg staged the eleventh edition of the Africa Festival, Europe’s biggest carnival of African and Caribbean culture. 100,000 people travelled from across Europe to experience food, film, music and art. Munich’s annual Streetlife Festival attracted a quarter of a million international visitors to the streets of the Bavarian capital.

Katarina Witt, Chair of the Munich 2018 Bid Committee, said:

‘We are delighted to have welcomed so many people to Munich and Bavaria this weekend as it has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate different cultures with people from all over the world. Our international guests just love that friendly, carnival atmosphere that is synonymous with the region. Bavaria’s proud tradition of warmth and hospitality would provide a really unforgettable backdrop for a Winter Games. Munich 2018 hopes to get the chance to share our unique culture of celebration with the Olympic family and millions of sports fans in 2018.’

Over the years, Würzberg’s Africa Festival has drawn over 1,710,000 visitors. Added to Munich’s record-breaking tourist figures for 2010 – 105 million visitors – the multicultural festival is further proof of Bavaria’s enduring appeal to international visitors.

Today is exactly one month before the IOC Session in Durban, South Africa, where the IOC will decide on the host city of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Preparations for the Bid Committee’s final two presentations to the Olympic family – in Togo this month and at the IOC Session in Durban on 6 July – are progressing very well indeed. This weekend provided another timely taste of what Munich 2018’s Festival of Friendship promises for the Olympic Movement.

For more information, contact:presse@muenchen2018.org

