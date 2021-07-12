HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Monday Memo -- Samsung Launches 2012 Campaign; London's Year-to-Go Plans Take Shape

(ATR) David Beckham stars for Samsung at Olympic campaign kickoff ... Brazil marks three years to go until 2014 World Cup ... London 2012 reveals festivities for year-to-go milestone ... All ahead this week from ATR&nbsp;...

12 de Julio de 2021
during the first half at RFK Stadium on April 9, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Beckham Stars for Samsung

Around the Rings will be on the scene in Canary Wharf as Samsung launches its Olympic campaign for London 2012.

So too will Samsung’s Global Olympic Games Ambassador David Beckham, who will announce the company’s first torchbearer nominee.

The Korean electronics giant will also reveal other aspects of its activation plans for next year’s Games at Monday’s launch event.

Three Years to Brazilian World Cup

Monday marks three years to go until the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Play will kick off June 13 at 12 host cities across Brazil and wrap up one month later at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium, also site for the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the Olympic football final at the 2016 Summer Games.

Expect complete coverage of the milestone on World Football Insider.

Beach Volleyball World Champs

ATR will be on the sands of Rome this week for the beach volleyball world championships.

A total of 96 teams from 31 countries will vie for the men’s and women’stitles.

Matches begin Monday and wrap up Sunday.

Tuesday Talk

This week’s Tuesday Talk is with International Golf Federation executive director Antony Scanlon.

With Rio’s course decision now out of the way, Scanlon discusses what’s left for his sport to do ahead of 2016 – not only to ensure a successful return to the Games program but also to cement its spot as an Olympic mainstay.

Check back Tuesday for the complete interview.

One-Year-to-Go Plans

Wednesday will be six weeks until the one-year-to-go mark for London 2012, so what better time to reveal your plans for the big day?

LOCOG thinks so and is expected then to detail its party plans for July 27, 2011.

One year later, the agenda is already quite clear: opening ceremony, then Olympic Games.

By the Book

As the July 6 vote for a 2018 Winter Olympic host city nears, ATR has compiled information from the bid books of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang into a series of daily features known as By the Book.

The series continues this week with looks at Games workforces, weather and Paralympic plans.

Written by Matthew Grayson.

