Golden Opportunities -- Business Never Stops

1. Featured Jobs - Sport Singapore

2. Conferences - SportAccord 2015, Global Skateboarding Summit

3. Olympian Efforts - Guinea Volleyball Federation

4. Awards - 2015 Paralympic Science Award

6.Volunteers - Gwangju Universiade 2015

8. Media Matters - Peace and Sport Adapted Sport Manual

9.Proposals - FIG

10. Scholarships - USA Triathlon Grant Program

12.Merchandise - Let the River Flow

13. Tender Opportunities - PyeongChang 2018, 2017 Women's Rugby World Championships

Featured:

Nike

Various Internships

Location: Hilversum, Netherlands

Closing date: Open until filled

Nike currently has 18 internship opportunities available for creative, curious and innovative students. Interns will interact with top company leaders, tackle complex business challenges, and build relationships and skills that endure far beyond their internship. They will work on teams such as Sales, Marketing, Digital and Technology, Finance, Supply Chain and practically every other area of the company.

Australian Paralympic Committee

Chief Executive Officer

Location: Sydney, Australia

Closing date: 04/05/2015

The Australian Paralympic Committee seeks a new Chief Executive Officer. The role has a unique mix of fund-raising, sports administration, commercial strategy, governance, stakeholder management, communication and financial management.

Leatherhead Youth FC

General Manager

Location: Surrey, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

The general manager of Leatherhead Youth FC the role will include managing the day to day running of the club as well overseeing the facilities onsite.

Creative and Innovative Entertainment Company

International Product Manager

Location: Windsor, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Our client, one of the most creative, innovative and efficient workforce's in the entertainment industry’s most dynamic sector seek an International Product Manager to co-ordinate with the Global Brand Team and act as the key marketing contact for allocated sports titles.

Bleacher Report

Director - International Operations

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Bleacher Report, a division of Turner Sports, the leading digital destination for team-specific sports content and real-time event coverage seek a Director - International Operations.

Worcester Warriors

Partnerships Manager

Location: Worcester, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Worcester Warriors are now seeking a Partnerships Manager to help grow and develop the commercial department. The role will be responsible for sourcing and closing new supplier, partner and sponsorship deals for the club across their whole sponsorship portfolio.

Worcester Warriors

Marketing Campaigns Manager

Location: Worcester, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Worcester Warriors have an exciting opportunity for a data and digital savvy Marketing Campaigns Manager to take the strategic and operational lead on an array of key campaigns across all areas of the Club‘s business and the Venue’s operations.

Global Entertainment Agency

Account Manager - Music & Entertainment

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Closing date: Open until filled

Our client, a Global Entertainment Agency seeks an Account Manager to support their Music and Entertainment strategy, partnership marketing and event activation initiatives for a Financial Services client.

7* Luxury Sports Complex

Sports Director

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Closing date: Open until filled

A 7* Luxury Sports Complex owned by HH The Crown Prince of Dubai has a fantastic opportunity for an ex or current (elite) athlete to join as it’s Sports Director to be the primary point of contact with the elite teams and individual athletes that attend the complex.

Sport Singapore

Head of Sport Psychologist

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Closing date: 06/06/2015

Sport Singapore’s core purpose is to inspire the Singapore spirit and transform Singapore through sport. The job's duties include advanced knowledge and training in Sports Psychology.

Baseball Victoria

Member of Board of Directors - Inclusion & Membership Services Portfolio

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Closing date: 01/05/2015

Baseball Victoria, the recognized peak body for the sport of baseball in the Australian State of Victoria seek to recruit a Member of Board of Directors - Inclusion & Membership Services Portfolio to oversee and support its development.

Professional Sports Club

Head of Community

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Closing date: 26/04/2015

One of Australia's leading professional sports clubs currently have an opportunity for a Head of Community to join their Marketing Team in Melbourne.

Zoggs

Regional Merchandiser/Account Manager

Location: Central/South West England, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Zoggs, a full service swim brand seek a Regional Merchandiser/Account Manager to be responsible for managing and developing an existing account base.

International Sports Federation

Office Manager

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Closing date: Open until filled

An International Sports Federation based in Lausanne is looking for a new Office Manager. This role will support the President in all administrative tasks, coordinate all activities of the Department, while acting as the interface between the departments.

Women’s Tennis Association

Marketing Director

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Closing date: Open until filled

The Women’s Tennis Association principal organising body of women’s professional tennis seek a Marketing Director to execute the marketing communications strategy for the WTA across Asia, focusing on building the WTA brand, driving awareness of the global Tour with an emphasis on the WTA Championships.

Ascot Racecourse

Sales Executive

Location: Berkshire, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Ascot Racecourse are looking for a Sales Executive to pro-actively sell all Ascot race day products by maximising business from new and existing customers through an innovative approach and always delivering best experience to all customers.

International Cycling Union

HR Development Manager (40-60%)

Location: Aigle, Switzerland

Closing date: Open until filled

UCI, the world governing body for cycling, seeks a HR Development Manager with a strong focus on people development and management programs to head up the HR function. This role is a part-time role (40-60%) and ideally suited to someone wishing to balance domestic and professional responsibilities.

AFL Europe

Chief Executive Officer

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: 01/05/2015

The Australian Football League (AFL) wants to recruit a CEO to work with the AFL Europe Commission, Member and Affiliate Leagues and the Australian Football League to deliver on the strategy of AFL Europe and drive the growth of the sport across Europe.

Desigual

Key Account Manager Sport – Germany/Austria

Location: Germany/Austria

Closing date: Open until filled

Desigual, a global lifestyle brand, needs a key account manager sport – Germany/Austria to be responsible for retail stores in the designated areas and growth of new customers/accounts within sports activities and/or specialized chains of sport and fashion.

Large Sporting Venue

Events Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

A large sporting venue situated on 25 acres of green rugby pitches with two fully licensed bars, in-house catering and significant car parking space seek an events manager to be responsible for the overall planning, delivery and post-event duties around each event.

Large Sport Clothing and Equipment Brand

Select/Lifestyle Account Manager UK

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

A large sport clothing and equipment brand seeks a select/lifestyle account manager UK to be responsible for managing the existing account base across all product groups along with opening new accounts within the same distribution strategy.

Wasps RFC

Sponsorship Sales Manager

Location: Coventry, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Wasps RFC seek a Sponsorship Sales Manager to be responsible for sourcing and closing new supplier, partner and sponsorship deals for the club, their training ground and new home, the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

GMR Marketing

Vice President, Global Events & Hospitality

Location: San Francisco, United States

This position will work closely with client platform executives and the global sponsorship management team in the areas of Olympics, FIFA World Cup and NFL. The candidate is responsible for the continued development of sponsorship-based hospitality strategy, in addition to management and execution of all client event programs.

Not Disclosed

Account Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

A pioneer within the sports marketing and activation business, is looking to recruit an Account Manager based in their London office to manage multiple projects for one of their most exciting client accounts.

Not Disclosed

Senior Account Director

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

A pioneer within the sports marketing and activation business, is looking to recruit a Senior Account Director to work across two of their newest and most exciting client accounts.

Synergy

Account Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Synergy are looking for an Account Manager to join and support their Activation team with strong organisational skills, attention to detail and a passion for events, experience and experiential.

Synergy

Account Executive

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Synergy are looking for an Account Executive to join and support their Activation team with strong organisational skills, attention to detail and a passion for events, experience and experiential.

Synergy

Account Director

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Synergy are looking for an Account Director to join their activation and leadership team with substantial experience in the sponsorship and marketing industries.

Not Disclosed

Account Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Opportunity for an Account Manager to contribute to the day-to-day delivery on a key account, incorporating football sponsorships with specific focus on managing relationships with the UK Football Associations, and key client stakeholders (marketing, communications and finance).

IMG Malaysia

Event Director / Tournament Director

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Closing date: Open until filled

IMG Malaysia seek an experienced Event Director with excellent communication and people management skills, adaptable and flexible to the demands of key clients and a good problem solver.

Not Disclosed

Product Merchandising Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Product Merchandising Manager required as the UK market expert to initiate and lead merchandising excellence within the footwear brands designated territory.

Not Disclosed

Business Development Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Leading supplier worldwide of Server-Based Gaming systems and games for a range of land based gaming markets, including casino, VLT, bingo and sports betting seek a Business Development Manager.

Not Disclosed

Partnerships Executive

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Our client is looking for a Partnerships Executive to provide support across key accounts within the sponsorship programme and facilitate the Delivery of the Contractual Obligations.

E-Sports Dubai

Commercial Director

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Closing date: Open until filled

E-Sports, the fastest growing sports company in the UAE seek an experienced Commercial Director to develop suitable strategy's for the development and management of the organisation, and the driving of new business through the maximisation of current operations.

Europcar

Partnerships Marketing Manager

Location: Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Europcar, the leading brand in mobility in Europe are looking for a Partnerships Marketing Manager to take ownership of a portfolio of Europcar sponsorship and marketing partnerships in the UK including a major Premiership Football club and other leading sporting associations.

Not Disclosed

Communications Director

Location: Doha, Qatar

Closing Date: Open until filled

A highly prestigious sporting event seeks acommunications director to join a high profile team reporting into the executive director of communications and marketing. The director will manage a team of three direct reports, as well as numerous indirect reports.

Sport Recruitment International

Recruitment Consultant

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Sport Recruitment International is looking for a recruitment consultant to help expand their offering into the wider media, digital and entertainment space. The position involves developing and servicing clients around the world.

International Cycling Union

Assistant to the President

Location: Aigle, Switzerland

Closing Date: Open until filled

The international governing body for cycling is looking for someone to work directly with its president to make sure that the president is fully supported in his work.

International Center for Sport Security

Head of Brand and Marketing Communications

Location: Doha, Qatar

Closing Date: Open until filled

The ICSS seeks someone to work with the director of media and marketing communicationsmanage ICSS brands and ensure that a consistent, professional image is portrayed across all platforms.

International Center for Sport Security

Head of Media Relations

Location: Doha, Qatar

Closing Date: Open until filled

The ICSS seeks someone to actively engage with the media to promote their work on local and global scales, to manage the ICSS press office, and to work with key members of ICSS to create editorial content ideas to pitch to international and local media.

Sportfive

Director of Football Media Rights

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Closing Date: Open until filled

The leading sports agency in Germany is looking for someone to strengthen international football media rights properties.

International Tennis Federation

Sponsorship Sales Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing Date: Open until filled

The ITF is looking for a sponsorship sales manager to work directly with the commercial director to increase revenue through new sponsorships, improve the sales process, and maintain good relations across numerous internal sects.

Lagardère Unlimited

HR Compensation and Data Expert

Location: Paris, France

Closing Date: Open until filled

Lagardère Unlimited, a global leader in sports and entertainment, is recruiting someone who canform partnerships with HR colleagues and business clients to manage and consult on compensation-related issues.

Not Disclosed

International Business Development Manager, Syndication

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing Date: Open until filled

An undisclosed party is looking for someone to beresponsible for identifying new business opportunities across digital and print media, maintaining key relationships and negotiating and closing business deals.

2xu

Head of Design, Endurance

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Closing Date: Open until filled

Sportswear company 2xu is looking for someone to spearhead their endurance category.If hired, applicants will be expected to deliver world class, technical products in one of the brands’ most dominate and profitable categories.

England Hockey

Sales & Marketing Manager

Location: Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Closing Date: Open until filled

The national governing body for Hockey in England is recruiting someoneto manage the brand and deliver marketing campaigns to drive uptake of its products and services.

The England and Wales Cricket Board

Director of Communications

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

The Director of Communications will be a key member of the senior management team, tasked with developing and leading a world class internal and external communications function for the entire organization.

A Leading Media Agency

Account Executive/Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Specialists in media and consumer research, this client who manages projects on behalf of sponsors, sports federations and rights holders seek to recruit an account executive/manager.

Rugby Singapore Pte Ltd

Executive Director/General Manager

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Closing date: Open until filled

Singapore's leading rugby organization seeks someonewho will lead the organization and delivery of the Singapore Sevens tournament, with the initial focus on the inaugural 2016 event while developing a long term strategic road map to build a sustainable and successful annual festival.

Singapore Rugby Union

General Manager

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Closing date: Open until filled

The Singapore Rugby Union is seeking an experienced General Manager to take their rugby program to the next level by providing leadership and planning to the SRU staff to popularize the game and raise playing standards and numbers.

Puma

Senior Graphic Designer - Motorsport Apparel

Location: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Closing date: Open until filled

PUMA's Lifestyle & Motorsport team seeks a Senior Graphic Designer Motorsport Apparel contributing to the formulation of the annual product design plan for the product category and introduce and execute innovative graphic design ideas.

Puma

Teamhead Design Footwear Lifestyle

Location: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Closing date: Open until filled

Puma, one of the world’s leading sports apparel brands, seeks a team leader for their lifestyle footwear design team.

Puma

Key Account Executive

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

PUMA is looking for a London-based key account executive to manage account base in an efficient, effective and profitable manner, developing customer relations in all departments, both internally and externally.

Manchester City Football Club

eCRM Campaign Manager

Location: Manchester, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Manchester City FC is looking for an eCRM campaign manager to manage and evolve the club’s commercial email marketing program, developing targeted customer communications, sourcing & reviewing content and tracking campaign results for continuous improvement.

Zoggs

Field Sales Manager

Location: Surrey, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Zoggs, the home of swimming offering everything from swimwear to swimming equipment are looking for a Field Sales Manager to achieve monthly and annual sales targets and related KPI’s.

A Leading Sponsorship Agency

Commercial Partnerships Executive

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

The client is the UK’s fastest growing sponsorship agency working for both rights holders and sponsors across sport and entertainment. They seek a commercial partnerships executive to join the commercial team working for a number of rights holders across sport, entertainment, venues and charities.

International Rights Holder

Digital Marketing Manager, Asia

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Closing date: Open until filled

This is an opportunity for a digital marketing and social media manager at an international rights holder to introduce and position the sport and organization to maximize positive exposure, awareness, increase interest, and viewership of programming and events.

International Rights Holder

Publicist/Public Relations Manager, Asia

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Closing date: Open until filled

An international rights holder is looking for an experienced and dynamic publicist/PR manager to drive their PR strategies across Asia.

Sports Recruitment International

Senior Recruitment Consultant Sport – German Speaker

Location: Switzerland

Closing date: Open until filled

Sports Recruitment International is looking for a senior recruitment consultant - German speaker to support the development of the business in continental Europe.

IMG

Sales Executive – Archive Sales

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

IMG, global leader in sports, fashion and media operating in more than 25 countries, is looking for a sales executive – archive sales to meet or exceed individual sales projections whilst providing a first class professional service.

Rugby Football Union

Client Relationship Executive

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

The Rugby Football Union are seeking a Client Relationship Executive to ensure the continued delivery of a first class Executive box experience with an emphasis on match/event day operational delivery.

Synergy

Senior Account Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Synergy is seeking a Senior Account Manager to join their activation team with substantial experience in the sponsorship and marketing industries.

IMG

Sales Executive - Gaming

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion and media operating in more than 25 countries seek a Sales Executive - Gaming to develop and manage a client base of international betting and gaming companies.

Sky Germany

Senior Manager Sports Rights

Location: Munich, Germany

Closing date: Open until filled

The leading pay-TV provider in Germany and Austria is looking for a Senior Manager Sports Rights to further strengthen their growing team, taking a lead role in managing the portfolio of Sports Rights properties Sky has to offer.

Leading full service brand activation agency

Account Director

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Our client a full service Brand Activation agency are looking for an Account Director to be the day-to-day lead of a key account's sponsorship team with specific focus on managing relationships with the four UK Football Associations and key client stakeholders.

Manchester City Football Club

Commercial Database & Insight Executive

Location: Manchester, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Manchester City FC are looking to recruit a Commercial Database & Insight Executive to be responsible for supporting the analysis/mining of the customer database and extracting insights to improve fan engagement, revenue growth and decision-making across the business.

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club

Supporter Services Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Job opportunity at Brighton & Hove Albion FC. The role of the Supporter Services Manager will be to recruit, manage, motivate, train and inspire staff to deliver Club commercial targets whilst delivering both operational and service excellence.

Leading Sports PR Agency

Account Executive/ Account Manager

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

A leading sports PR agency are looking for an Account Executive/ Account Manager to be responsible for the management of client accounts.

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Senior Sales Executive

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

Tottenham Hotspur FC are looking for a Senior Sales Executive to join their team, responsible for selling Corporate Boxes and Premium Lounge packages.

Rio 2016

Doping Control Regional Planning Specialist

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Closing date: Open until filled

Rio 2016 is looking for someone to lead the planning of doping control stations for a specific cluster, including the necessary infrastructure and resources for the doping control operations for the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Hong Kong Football Club

Director of Rugby

Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Closing date: Open until filled

Hong Kong Football Club seek a Director of Rugby to develop and implement a holistic strategy to ensure the success of the Rugby Section within Hong Kong.

A leading full service Communications Agency

Account Director

Location: London, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

A leading full service communications agency in London is looking for an established Account Director with excellent client servicing skills and a flair for developing a deep and broad understanding of the clients’ business to join their team.

WWE

Head of Live Events, International

Location: London or Munich, United Kingdom

Closing date: Open until filled

WWE is looking to recruit a talented Head of Live Events, International to oversee all International touring initiatives, research and devise new International touring markets while securing and maintaining venue and promoter relationships.

GripGrab

Sales Representative

Location: South West Germany, Germany

Closing date: Open until filled

GripGrab, a Danish high-end brand in gloves & accessories for running and cycling, seek a Sales Representative to be responsible for all sales and some marketing related tasks in the region.

Conferences:

World Olympic Collectors Fair

The IOC awarded Lake Placid, New York the 21st World Olympic Collectors Fair.

The fair, organized by the Olympin Collectors Club, is scheduled for Sept. 10 - 13, 2015.

VISTA 2015 Conference

Ciro Winckler of Sao Paulo Federal University and Raymond So of the Hong Kong Sports Institute are the first speakers of the VISTA 2015 conference. The conference will take place in Girona, Spain, from Oct. 7 - 10.

This year's theme at VISTA is "securing the future of young para-athletes" and Winckler and So will cover the topic of athlete health and performance during their invited symposium.

Global Skateboarding Summit

The World Skateboarding Federation is holding their inaugural Global Skateboarding Summitin Istanbul, Turkey, May 22-24. The conference intends to help skateboarders and officials worldwide prepare for the future of the sport.Register before March 1 and use code "earlybird2015″ to get 20% off conference rates.

2015 Olympic Fair Website Open

The 21st World Olympic Collectors Fair website is now up and running. Come view the Fair's schedule, reserve your bourse table and tickets for the special events, and check out the hotels with special Fair rates.

Olympian Efforts:

Generations for Peace

For those who frequent Amazon.com, select Generations For Peace as your preferred charity in the AmazonSmile program, and Amazon will donate a percentage of your total purchase cost to GFP.

Awards:

IOC Athlete Learning Gateway

The IOC is launching a free, online education service aimed specifically at Olympians, other elite athletes and their coaches.

The new service, called "The IOC Athlete Learning Gateway", will go live on 28 May during the 7th IOC Athlete Career Program Forum in Lima, Peru.

Rio 2016 Registering Suppliers

The Rio 2016 Organizing Committee is looking for suppliers for itsfurniture, textile, chemical, pharmaceutical and IT sectors.Rio 2016 will invest $3 billion in purchases for the organization and holding of events. Of this total, 10% will be allocated to the negotiations with the micro and small enterprises. The deadline for interested suppliers to apply is the end of March.

Lillehammer 2016 Medal Design Competition

The IOC is offering fans and young designers the opportunity to make Olympic history by designing the medal for the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.Design submissions will be accepted from March 25 to June 1, with the winner being announced at the end of June.

Paralympic Sport Club Development Program

U.S. Paralympics, a division of the United States Olympic Committee, today launched the Paralympic Sport Club Development Program, a new initiative designed to support grassroots organizations that are committed to providing sustainable Paralympic sports programming that strengthens the athlete pipeline to the U.S. Paralympic Team. Paralympic Sport Clubs that participate in the three-level program will receive recognition and awards designed to help organizations honor achievements and further pursue excellence within the Paralympic Movement.

Afghanistan Water Polo: Peace Through Sport

Afghanistan Water Polo is dedicated to the development and promotion of asuccessful national water polo program in Afghanistan, inspiring growth and the pursuit of domestic and international excellence. The organization ultimately hopes to provide opportunities for the people of Afghanistan to learn, grow, and compete, and to fight terrorism on a fundamental level by providing a healthy upbringing for children in the region.

Festival of Rugby 2015

Appliations are open to join the Festival of Rugby 2015. Any event with a link to rugby can join the Festival of Rugby 2015 programme, run between June 10 and October 31, 2015. Delivered by England Rugby 2015 and the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the Festival of Rugby provides clubs, schools, universities, community groups, organisers of sporting events, fans and the wider nation with the opportunity to take part in the celebration of rugby in 2015.

Canada Bobsleigh Skeleton Recruitment

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton is looking for Olympic gold-medal winners who come from multi-sport backgrounds.A Canada-wide search is being launched, with recruitment camps in Calgary, Montreal, Hamilton, and Richmond underway through the months of February and March.

Volunteers:

2015 World Police & Fire Games

The 2015 World Police & Fire Games, scheduled for June 26 -July 5, 2015, will feature 12,000 public safety athletes from 70 countries taking part in 61 sports in 53 area venues. Over 4,000 volunteers are requested in fields including protocol, venues and competition, registration and accreditation, athlete village and volunteer support, media relations, logistics and transportation, and special events.

Americas Paralympic Committee Executive Representative

The Americas Paralympic Committee is looking forcandidates to act as athlete representative on the Toronto 2015 Parapan American Games Executive Committee. National Paralympic Committees in the Americas have until 8 May 2015 to nominate one candidate who has strong qualities of leadership, accomplishment, knowledge and respect, both on and off the field of play.

FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015

The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held in Canada next summer. Matches will be held all over Canada.To insure this massive event runs smoothly, volunteers are needed. Applications are now being accepted.

2015 IAAF World Championships

The Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China and Chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee Liu Peng, Mayor of Beijing Wang Anshun and IAAF President Lamine Diack met in the Golden Room of China’s National Stadium on March 29 to announce that online sales for the Bejing 2015 IAAF World Championships are now available. The championships are scheduled for Aug. 22 - 30, 2015.

2015 USA Gymnastics Championships

Tickets for the 2015 USA Gymnastics Championships, the national championships for acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline, are now on sale. The five-day competition is scheduled for June 24 --28 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greenboro, North Carolina, and includes both Junior Olympic and elite levels and is one of the national championships held annually by USA Gymnastics.

Media Matters:

International Table Tennis Federation Media Internships

The ITTF is offering three media internships to work at the Qoros 2015 World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, China from April 26 - May 3.Candidates will work alongside the ITTF media team and have full access to players and media equipment. Applications will be accepted through March 1.

Rugby World Cup 2015

The media accreditation process for the Rugby World Cup 2015 is now in motion. Applications from written media, photographers, and non-rights-holding television and radio representativeswill be accepted until April 30. Everyone given press credentials will also require game-day tickets to enter venues.

Proposals:

FIG

According to the continental rotation schedule in force, the 2016 Council should be allocated to a Federation affiliated with the African Gymnastics Union (UAG). However, as no proposals have been forthcoming, candidature for the 2016 Council will be opened up to all affiliated Federations.

Bids for the following World Championships and World Gymnaestrada are also still being accepted:

- 2016 Aerobic

- 2017 Rhythmic and Trampoline

- 2018 Rhythmic, Trampoline, Acrobatic and Aerobic

- 2019 Trampoline and World Gymnaestrada

WADA Scientific Research Grants

WADA has now issued its call for proposals for the 2015 scientific research grants.

WADA is committed to increasing the volume of research dedicated to developing new and improved detection methods for performance-enhancing substances and methods. Since 2001, the Agency has committed more than US$64 million to scientific research.

Scientists interested in submitting research projects are invited to submit their applications by February 15, 2015

Scholarships:

USA Triathlon Grant Program

The USA Triathlon Foundation is offering up to $50,000 for individuals or organizations who promote triathlon in 2015. Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to applicants who focus onproviding support to youth, paratriathletes and U.S. Olympic hopefuls. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 28; funds will be distributed in March.

Merchandise:

USA Rugby

Fans of the USA Rugby Men's Eagles will have the opportunity to support the Eagles with the purchase of a spot on a player’s number to place his/her photo for the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Each player’s jersey number will be a mosaic of supporters’ uploaded photos. Fans who purchase a spot on the uniform numbers will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited edition 2015 USA Rugby World Cup Jersey with his/her number that contains the uploaded photo.

Let the River Flow

Let the River Flow is a fictional children's book that teaches lessons about overcoming setbacks and that success is achieved by doing your best, written by United States gymnastics champion Vanessa Atler.

TSE Consulting Book

Developing a winning sports events strategy: A four-step approach for successful bidding and hosting:

• A book by TSE Consulting that provides public sector bodies with a shortcut to developing a winning approach for their investment in sports events. If you work in the public sector and are looking to develop a successful sports event strategy that brings benefits to your city, region or country then this book is for you.

Inside the Beijing Olympics

In the world we live in today, there are few secrets more darker, more magical and mysterious than the inner workings of the Chinese Government and Communist Party. No American is ever invited behind the curtain to sit and enjoy a lunch of dim sum with the Wizard of OZ; but now, in a new work by first-time author, Jeff Ruffolo, we are instantly transported into the inner workings of the greatest summer Olympic Games ever – the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in China.

Stop War, Start Tennis: Lessons of Life and Understanding from a Pakistani Tennis Player

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistans greatest tennis champion and highly regarded world humanitarian, announced today that his book is now available for sale as an e-book electronically on Kindle at Amazon.com

The Complete Encyclopedia of Football

Pulling together the many strands of football today is a daunting task - not least, where and when to start. Keir Radnedge, who has reported every World Cup since 1966, is probably better qualified than most. He has watched and analysed all the great teams and interviewed all the great players down the years. All that is distilled in The Complete Encyclopedia of Football, published by Carlton Books of London but translated and published widely around the world. What do pioneer Lord Kinnaird from the 19th century and today's superstar Lionel Messi have in common? This book brings them together.

Tender Opportunities:

PyeongChang 2018

In order to ensure transparency and objectivity for the participation, the POCOG Partnership programme is based on an opencompetitive tender method. The initial stage of sponsorship requires completing the tender for below under the followingguidelines.

We kindly ask all the prospective sponsors' active participation and support.

2017 Women's Rugby World Championships

Just months after a record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup in France, the tender process has now opened to host the event in 2017.

The tournament, which was won by England after a thrilling final in Paris last August, will move to 2017 to maximise synergy with the Olympic and Rugby World Cup Sevens cycles, allowing the world’s best female players to compete on rugby’s biggest stages. The event will return to a four-year cycle after 2017.

The tender process was ratified by World Rugby Council at its meeting in London last week.

Rio de Janeiro 2016

Procurement Portal of the Organizing Committee for Rio 2016

The portal will serve as the main channel of communication with supplier companies and has the potential to change the way of purchasing goods and services and become a legacy for national industry. The new tool will host the Games Demand for Goods and Services Plan, the Organising Committee’s purchase schedule until 2016, which will allow companies to plan ahead and also seek extra qualifications to meet the Olympic demands.

Sport and Development Opportunities: There are many job openings in sport and development including a Project Manager and Head of Communications with streetfootballworld. The International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education is seeking applications Manager Services. For all of the job listings, visitsportanddev.org.

Opportunities from Lausanne, Switzerland: View theIOC Job Opportunitiespage to search volunteer and full-time positions.

Opportunities from Bonn, Germany: View theIPC Job Opportunitiespage to search volunteer and full-time positions.

Opportunities from Gold Coast, Australia: View the2018 Commonwealth Gamespage to search for positions

