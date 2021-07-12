2018 By the Book: Tickets

PyeongChang proposes to offer for sale the most tickets for the 2018 Winter Olympics. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the ticket prices of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.
Annecy
Number of Olympic tickets available: 1.6 million
Revenue from Olympic ticket sales: $206.9 million
Average ticket price: $129
Lowest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $129
Highest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $1,170
Lowest Prime Event ticket price: $64
Highest Prime Event ticket price: $455
Munich
Number of tickets available: 1.9 million
Revenue from ticket sales: $208.4 million
Average ticket price: $110
Lowest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $146
Highest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $925
Lowest Prime Event ticket price: $46
Highest Prime Event ticket price: $593
PyeongChang
Number of tickets available: 2.08 million
Revenue from ticket sales: $235 million
Average ticket price: $113
Lowest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $600
Highest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $1,000
Lowest Prime Event ticket price: $100
Highest Prime Event ticket price: $200-$300
By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.
To subscribe to Around the Rings Click Here
Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox
For general comments or questions, click here