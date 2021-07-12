2018 By the Book: Tickets

SANYA, CHINA - MAY 05: Two Olympic softball tickets are printed at a branch of Bank of China on May 5, 2008 in Sanya of Hainan province, China. The third phase of Olympic ticket sales for the Chinese mainland kicked off today with about 1.38 million Olympic tickets for sale on a first come, first serve basis. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

PyeongChang proposes to offer for sale the most tickets for the 2018 Winter Olympics. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the ticket prices of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

Number of Olympic tickets available: 1.6 million

Revenue from Olympic ticket sales: $206.9 million

Average ticket price: $129

Lowest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $129

Highest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $1,170

Lowest Prime Event ticket price: $64

Highest Prime Event ticket price: $455

Munich

Number of tickets available: 1.9 million

Revenue from ticket sales: $208.4 million

Average ticket price: $110

Lowest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $146

Highest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $925

Lowest Prime Event ticket price: $46

Highest Prime Event ticket price: $593

PyeongChang

Number of tickets available: 2.08 million

Revenue from ticket sales: $235 million

Average ticket price: $113

Lowest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $600

Highest Opening Ceremony ticket price: $1,000

Lowest Prime Event ticket price: $100

Highest Prime Event ticket price: $200-$300

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

To subscribe to Around the Rings Click Here

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

For general comments or questions, click here