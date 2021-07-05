Zhik Official Supplier to the Australian Olympic Team

The Australian Olympic Committee has welcomed global technical sailing and watersports apparel brand Zhik as an Official Supplier to the Australian Olympic Team. The announcement follows the company’s recent appointment as an Official Apparel Partner of Australian Sailing for the third consecutive Olympiad.



From its founding in 2003, Zhik has worked closely with aspiring Olympic sailors to design the best technical apparel possible. This has led to official supplier associations with the Australian, Danish, British, Singapore and New Zealand Sailing Teams as well as with numerous medal-winning team sailors including Australia’s Tom Slingsby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan and Tom Burton.



AOC CEO Matt Carroll welcomed Zhik’s commitment to support Australian Olympic athletes.



“We welcome Zhik to our prestigious line up of Team Partners and Official Suppliers,” Mr Carroll said.



”Zhik’s consistent support of young athletes, from grassroots through to world class level, helps them get the most out of their performance.”



“Zhik is a dynamic, Australian-grown brand at the forefront of performance watersports apparel and the AOC is thrilled Zhik’s innovative designs will be a positive force for our Sailing Team at Tokyo 2020.”



Zhik CEO Piet Poelmann said the company was very pleased to become an official supplier after its long history with Australian Olympic sailors.



“We are delighted to be recognised as an Official Supplier to the Australian Olympic Team. The soul of our business is a ground up approach to pushing the boundaries with garment technology in a similar way that top athletes are always seeking new ways to achieve their personal best.”



“We work closely with them listening and learning as we test our proprietary materials and designs to create cutting edge, high performance gear to positively enhance the athletes’ performance.”



Zhik will provide the Australian Sailing Team with apparel including high performance, lightweight wetsuits and technical equipment (as appropriate for the sailor and boat) and will work closely with the athletes to develop the best products to assist in their quest to win medals in Tokyo.



Tokyo 2020 Laser sailor Matt Wearn provided input in the development of the new Zhik Microfleece Hikers and said he loved the design.



“They are versatile enough to sail in any condition which makes them a great all rounder.”



“It's been great working with the Zhik team who are so invested in making the best on water clothing.”



In addition to Olympic sailing, Zhik’s technical apparel range has grown to cater for high end yachting, performance watersports as well as cross-over leisure and lifestyle clothing.



About Zhik:



Zhik is a dynamic Australian based apparel brand at the forefront of innovation, pushing the boundaries in design and fabric technology for all sailors. Founded in 2003, Zhik’s range of wetsuits and dinghy gear completely changed the design approach for performance clothing and have been rapidly adopted by sailors across the globe.



Since then, Zhik has taken the same ‘clean sheet’ approach and has pushed strongly into yachting apparel, from coastal cruising to extreme ocean racing, and also into paddling and water sports.



