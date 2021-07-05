AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Articles

Houston 2026 Bid Boosted by Recognition as "City of the Future"

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

June 25, 2021: HOUSTON: The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee received a boost this week after the city was recognized among the top 10 ‘Americas Cities of the Future’ in a new study by the fDi Intelligence Division of the Financial Times.

The study, which compares cities that have the best prospects for inward investment, economic development and business expansion, ranked Houston third for business friendliness and fourth for connectivity among all major cities in the Americas. The ranking comes on the back of a 10,000-square-foot “Gateway to the World” mural revealed at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in support of the city’s bid to host the World Cup.

Houston is one of 17 U.S. cities currently bidding to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a decision expected later this year. Houston 2026 is at the forefront of the U.S. bid landscape, not only as the most operationally ready and experienced host venue but also the most legacy-driven and future-focused bid.

Chris Canetti, president of the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, said: “It is great to see that Houston has once again been named a top city of the future by the Financial Times. The results underline the strength of Houston as a global leader in innovation, and support the city’s plan to redefine the player and fan experience and deliver a World Cup of the future, in America's City of the Future.”

Houston was also named the most diverse city in America in a recent study. Houston 2026 has embraced the city’s diversity, innovation and passion for soccer as it continues toward earning the right to host the most prestigious and popular sporting event in the world – the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

-ENDS-

About the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee

The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee is leading the South Texas region’s efforts to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™. It is a subsidiary of the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be played in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Houston is among 17 cities vying to become a U.S. host city. A final decision is expected in late 2021.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Houston 2026:
US: Lala Ismailova / lala@jtapacific.sport / +1 323 246 1110
UK: Nick Dawes / nick@jta.sport / +44 7557 435851

Images: Here
Twitter: @Hou2026WorldCup
LinkedIn: Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee
Facebook: Houston 2026 World Cup
Instagram: @Houston2026WorldCup

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

