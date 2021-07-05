Everything is on the line ahead of IWF Constitutional Congress, says USAW CEO

June 28 2021, Colorado Springs, USA – USA Weightlifting (USAW) CEO Phil Andrews has urged International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) members to do the right thing or risk the sport ceasing to exist ahead of the Constitutional Congress taking place on Wednesday (June 30).



It has been a tumultuous time for the IWF since their last Congress in Pattaya, Thailand, in 2019, with three Interim Presidents (Ursula Papandrea, Intarat Yodbangtoey and Michael Irani), three widespread World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) investigations, the ITA and the McLaren report and of course the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Andrews, who served as IWF Interim Deputy Director General last year before resigning in October, said: "We must transform our culture, re-establish ourselves as a core Olympic sport and use this Congress as an opportunity to take the lead in the world of sports governance.



"Our athletes, our coaches, stakeholders and the Olympic Family require us to do the right thing and ensure that we reform our governance, particularly in the key areas of anti-doping, athlete representation, gender equality and transparency.



"We must end Wednesday having done the maximum to address our challenges, not the minimum - or the future of our sport will be in doubt."



The IWF Executive Board have been mired in controversy, dismissing its own independent advice on anti-doping led by Australia’s Darren Kane.



Following the McLaren Report, Operation Arrow report, ITA report and multiple sanctions, the IWF Executive Board has a number of members who have been caught up in personal or federation disputes, many of whom are linked to doping or governance issues.



The IWF has yet to take any action in relation to the McLaren report and those mentioned within it, some of whom currently still sit on the Executive Board.



Ahead of the Congress, the IWF Executive Board re-instated and suspended several federations, once again ignoring its own Membership Commission.



Andrews added: "The IWF Executive Board appears to want to silence its members at the Constitutional Congress, despite 40 or so already making clear their wish to speak.



"Today’s Covid era has shown that we are all more connected around the world than ever before, so it is vital we put into place electoral rules that ensure clean and fair elections take place."



Andrews wants to a proper Ethics & Disciplinary process in place, and deal with those named in the McLaren Report via an independent integrity unit.



USAW has also proposed an anti-doping amendment, first put forward in 2018, linking voting rights to anti-doping violations, which would show the IWF's commitment to clean the sport.



Andrews commented: "It is essential that we enshrine our commitment and funding of independent anti-doping programs in the constitution.



"Anti-doping should be the responsibility of the entire IWF membership rather than just the Executive Board and would send a clear, and essentially irreversible message that we are willing to put doping in our past."



Andrews added that athletes need significant influence on the IWF Executive Board including voting rights and a seat at the table for any athlete facing program such as Olympic qualification.



He will also push for greater female representation within the IWF's governance and concluded: "There are so many outstanding women involved in our sport worldwide, from each and every continent. It’s high time we gave the same priority to those who run our sport as we do on the platform. That means that we need to be at least giving 30% of the Board over to women.



"Trust in the women of Weightlifting, perhaps it’s worth mentioning that two of the federations that have advanced most in the last few years have 50% or more female representation on their own boards – the USA and Fiji.



"The IWF can, and should be, a core sport on the Olympic Games Program. It is up to Member Federations to take this opportunity to lead rather than choose personal gain over the sport once again.



"The greater good must prevail this Wednesday. The Olympic Family a d the world of sport is watching. Member Federations, the power is in your hands. Use it wisely."



ENDS



For more information or interview requests:

David Alexander

Calacus PR



david.alexander@calacus.com

+44 (0) 7802 412424



Jonny Bisby

Calacus PR



jonny.bisby@calacus.com

+44 (0) 7731 769269



As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.



These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.



Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only