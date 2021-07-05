AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TEAM FOR TOKYO FINALISED

A record number of women on an away Team and a record number of Indigenous athletes will represent Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which begin in just 18 days.



The Australian Olympic Committee has announced a Team of 472 athletes to compete in Tokyo, consisting of 254 women and 218 men, plus a record 16 First Nations athletes competing across eleven sports.



This is the biggest number of women ever on an away team for Australia and the highest percentage of women on an Australian Team (53.5%).



This is also the second largest Team ever to leave Australia’s shores, just short of the 482 athletes who competed in the Athens Games in 2004.



The Team for Tokyo will compete in 33 sports, including fielding athletes in all four new Olympic sports – karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.



Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman paid tribute to all the selected athletes who have endured the uncertainties of a one-year postponement, disrupted competitions, qualifying opportunities and access to training venues.



“This has been extremely difficult for every athlete and each has their own individual story to tell. But they have made it. Through their determination and commitment, they are going to Tokyo.



“Even before these Games are declared Open on July 23rd, this Australian Team has made its own history. They are a special Team and Australians can be very proud of them.



“I would also like to pay tribute to those athletes for whom the postponement and global environment prevented them from being a part of this Team. Whether that’s through injury and retirement, lack of safe access to qualification events or through difficult personal circumstances, many have been forced to make that tough call.



“I can promise these athletes that this Team carries their legacy and their contributions in their hearts all the way to Tokyo and into the heat of Olympic competition.”



Mr Chesterman says he and the management Team on the ground in Tokyo are focused on giving every athlete their opportunity to succeed in their Olympic moment.



“The AOC has talked about not setting medal targets and placing unhelpful expectations on these athletes. Given the events of the past 18 months, this has been the correct path. Getting to the start line has been so difficult.



“If we can create the right environment, our Team has the chance to achieve the goals they have set for themselves, whether that’s a personal best or a medal. They don’t need pressure from us, they need us to do our job for them.



“To assist in that task we have a vastly experienced team with Deputy Chefs Susie O’Neill, Evelyn Halls and Ken Wallace – all Olympians. Added to this, Olympian Kyle Vander Kuyp joins the management team as our first Indigenous Liaison Officer.



“We have 16 Indigenous Olympians on this Team and Kyle’s experience and understanding will certainly be welcomed, by those athletes and the broader group.”



The Australian Olympic Team for Tokyo will break new ground in a number of areas.



The highest percentage of female athletes to compete for Australia – 53.5% (Previous highest 50.90% Rio 2016)

Greatest number of women to compete away 254, bettering 214 in Rio.

The highest number of Indigenous athletes – 16 athletes. (Previous highest 12 at Sydney 2000)

First Indigenous Olympians ever in tennis (Ash Barty) and Shooting (Thomas Grice)

Track and field team the biggest ever at an away Games with 63 athletes

Our oldest ever Australian Olympic competitor – Mary Hanna 66, Equestrian

Most Olympic Games for Australia – Andrew Hoy competing at his 8th Games in Tokyo

Most Olympic Games for Australian women – Jian Fang Lay (table tennis) and Mary Hanna (equestrian) both competing at their 6th Games in Tokyo



Mr Chesterman also praised the work of AOC Member sports, Federal and State governments, the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), AOC staff as well as the many volunteers whose constant efforts have assisted the Team navigate the difficult path to the start line in Tokyo.



“It has taken an extraordinary amount of effort to deal with the complexity of getting our delegation, in total 990 people, to the point where they can safely travel to Tokyo from all parts of the world.



“But through agile planning and responding quickly to the measures announced by the IOC and our Japanese hosts along the way, we are ready. The athletes know what lies ahead of them and will comply with all the measures in place to keep themselves safe and keep the Japanese people safe.”



The full list of the Australian Olympic Team members can be found here.



Note: There may be further changes to the Team between now and Tokyo based on the circumstances of individual athletes and sports. The AOC will advise on these changes, should they occur.



Over the weekend, cyclist Cameron Meyer has withdrawn for personal reasons. Following advice from Football Australia on squad changes, Marco Tilio replaces Ramy Najjarine while Jay Rich-Baghuelou comes in for Ruon Tongyik.



Australia Team Fun Facts – At a Glance

First Team in Japan – Softball, arrived June 1

First team in Olympic Village Tokyo – Archery, July 16

First Event of Games – Australia v Japan Softball July 21st 9.00am Fukushima

Biggest day of arrivals in Tokyo– July 17th with 284 arrivals

Biggest charter group – 218 on Qantas charter arriving July 17th

Delegation size 990 with 248 arriving from overseas (not Australia) ports into Tokyo

Biggest Team – Track and field with 63 athletes

Oldest Team Member – Mary Hanna 66, Equestrian

Youngest Team Member – Mollie O’Callaghan 17, Swimming

254 Women & 218 Men

First athletes selected – Sailors Mathew Belcher, Will Ryan and Matt Wearn on 20 Sept 2019

Last athletes selected – Track and field team members 3 July, 2021

Australia will compete in new disciplines of BMX Freestyle but not 3x3 Basketball.

Australia qualified in new mixed events: Triathlon - Mixed Team Relay; Swimming – 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay, men 800m Freestyle, women 1500m Freestyle; Archery – Mixed Team; Cycling – men & women Madison; and Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.

Australia not competing in Wrestling, Fencing and Handball

62.2% of athletes attending their first Games

86% born in Australia, 14% overseas

173 athletes will return to overseas locations after Games



Australian Team Logistical Fun Facts – At a Glance

Shipped to Japan - five shipping containers and 10 air freight pallets.

Ten ice baths and seven slushie machines

160 kilograms of coffee beans

2000 artworks from Australian schoolchildren to be on display in Olympic Village

75,000 disposable face masks

544 bottles of hand sanitizer & 40,000 disposable wipes

150 fans and 1,000 cooling towels

1,100 medical travel packs

AOC advance team on the ground 7 July

Softball team departs before some members of track and field arrive

Horses for equestrian team arrive 13 July





TEAM SIZES OVER TIME 632 – Sydney 2000 482 – Athens 2004 472 – Tokyo 2020 436 – Beijing 2008 425 – Atlanta 1996 422 – Rio 2016 410 – London 2012 TOKYO 2020 TEAM SIZES 63 – Athletics 38 – Rowing 37 – Swimming 28 - Cycling MOST WOMEN AT GAMES 254 – Tokyo 2020 214 – Rio 2016 283 – Sydney 2000* 208 - Athens 200 – Beijing 2008 186 - London *home games MOST GAMES 8th – 1 athlete 6th – 2 athletes 5th – 2 athletes 4th – 15 athletes 3rd – 32 athletes 2nd – 126 athletes Debut - 294 athletes INDIGENOUS ATHLETES TO TOKYO Ash Barty Angeline Blackburn Taliqua Clancy Thomas Grice Maurice Longbottom Patrick Mills Leilani Mitchell Brooke Peris Dylan Pietsch Stacey Porter Kyah Simon Tarni Stepto Brandon Wakeling Lydia Williams Mariah Williams Alex Winwood



