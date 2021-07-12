Sweden defend World Men’s Curling Championship title

Sweden have successfully defended their world title at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 presented by New Holland inside the The WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary after beating Scotland, 10-5.

After defeating Switzerland in the semi-final, 11-3, in the afternoon, Sweden, skipped by Niklas Edin — with third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wranaa, lead Christoffer Sundgren and supported by alternate Daniel Magnusson and coach Fredrik Lindberg — went on to meet the second semi-final winner, Scotland.

The Scots, skipped by Bruce Mouat — with third Grant Hardie, second Bobbie Lammie, lead Hammy McMillan and supported by alternate Ross Whyte and coach Alan Hannah — beat RCF by a score of 5-3 in the afternoon's semi-final and advanced to the team's first world men's final against the reigning world champions from Sweden.

The Swedes, who opened their campaign as two-time defending champions, made history by becoming the first team to win three world titles in a row. Swedish skip Niklas Edin and third Oskar Eriksson also made history by claiming their fifth world title, the most of any player.

In the bronze medal game, Switzerland skipped by Peter de Cruz — aided by fourth player Benoit Schwarz, third Michel Sven, lead Valentin Tanner and supported by alternate Pablo Lachat and coach Haavard Vad Petersson — defeated RCF by a score of 6-5.

Implications of final round-robin standings

At the completion of the round-robin stage the top six ranked teams earned their National Olympic Committees a quota place in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games men's event, while China automatically qualified as hosts.

The teams who qualified their NOCs for Beijing 2022 are: Canada; China (hosts); Scotland (Great Britain); RCF; Sweden; Switzerland; and United States.

As China finished in last place at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2021, the Pacific-Asia Zone will lose one of their guaranteed qualification places for the LGT World Men’s Championship 2022.

Oskar Eriksson wins Collie Campbell Memorial Award

Following the final round-robin session, it was announced that Sweden’s third, Oskar Eriksson, was the winner of the Collie Campbell Memorial Award, voted for by all the players to recognise the player they think best exemplified curling’s values and sportsmanship throughout the event.

Results

Qualification Games: Canada 3-5 Scotland; United States 6-7 Switzerland.

Semi-finals: Sweden 11-3 Switzerland; Scotland 5-3 RCF.

Bronze Medal: Switzerland 6-5 RCF.

Gold Medal: Sweden 10-5 Scotland.

Final Standings

1 - Sweden (Gold)

2 - Scotland (Silver)

3 - Switzerland (Bronze)

4 - Russia

5 - Canada

5 - United States

7 - Italy

8 - Norway

9 - Japan

10 - Germany

11 - Denmark

12 - Netherlands

13 - Korea

14 - China

