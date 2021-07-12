Salesforce Partners with Team USA, LA 2028 and NBCUniversal - Sponsor Spotlight

(ATR) Global customer relationship management leader Salesforce announces a seven-year partnership with Team USA and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games; as well as a deal with NBCUniversal to support its Games coverage across platforms.

Salesforce will provide its Customer 360 platform to Los Angeles 2028 organizers, with the goal of delivering an engaging digital Games experience for fans and athletes alike.

"Partnering with Salesforce brings the most cutting-edge technologies to engage fans in the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Kathy Carter, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. "Salesforce will enable Team USA and the LA28 Games to connect with fans in the most personal way, curating connections and content like never before".

Salesforce further plans to sponsor NBCUniversal’s coverage of Games from Tokyo 2020 through Los Angeles 2028, and provide the network with technology to create Olympic and Paralympic fan communities.

Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, said of the collaboration: "For the next seven years, we’ll combine fan engagement and content to deliver a personalized experience for every Olympic and Paralympic fan in the U.S."

"The biggest stage for athletes and brands is now the biggest engine of innovation."

Incorporatewear Supplies Birmingham 2022 Uniforms

Incorporatewear Ltd has been designated the Official Workforce Uniform Provider of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The West Midlands-based company will supply uniforms for the Games’ workforce; including technical officials, Batonbearers in the Queen’s Baton Relay, and an expected 13,000 volunteers. Uniforms are expected to incorporate the Commonwealth Games brand, as well as the history and diversity of Birmingham and surrounding regions.

Incorporatewear pledged to address environmental considerations in the design and manufacturing processes, aiming for a ‘zero waste to landfill’ commitment for all its Games products. It has also committed to supporting local charities and businesses through several initiatives, such as fundraising and student work placements.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin welcomed the partnership, saying: "Having yet another local company involved with Birmingham 2022 further demonstrates the ability of the Commonwealth Games to provide huge benefits for businesses across the region at a time when it is needed most."

Incorporatewear’s community initiatives exemplify a larger trend within the Commonwealth Games, as Birmingham 2022 becomes the first edition to embed ‘Social Value’ in all of its contract opportunities.

GoDaddy Teams Up With Australia For Tokyo

GoDaddy, a leading domain registrar and web hosting company, has been named as the Official Website Builder Partner of the Australian Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020.

The role will involve supporting Australian Olympic athletes with their business and entrepreneurial ventures by providing them with web hosting and marketing services. Many Australian athletes run their own small businesses to support their Olympic goals, and the partnership aims to give them the tools they need to grow their businesses online.

Matt Carroll AM, CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee, said: "We’re delighted to welcome GoDaddy to the Australian Olympic family for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Sport and entrepreneurialism are synonymous with the Australian spirit; crafts that require passion, perseverance and dedication."

"Many Australian Olympic athletes are already starting and running businesses to help support themselves, both now and for their post-athletics futures. Our partnership with GoDaddy is a crucial part of our mission to empower our athletes for both their Tokyo 2020 dreams, and for their longer-term entrepreneurial goals, too."

GoDaddy is soon expected to announce its Tokyo 2020 Athlete Ambassador.

Written by Filip Vachuda

