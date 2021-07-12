AOC Commends Government Response to the Wood Review

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has welcomed the Commonwealth Government’s commitment to protect the integrity of Australian sport with today’s release of the Government Response to the Wood Review.

The Wood Review identified a critical leadership role for the Commonwealth Government by supporting the integrity efforts of sporting organisations in the evolving threat environment, particularly those sports with fewer resources.

The AOC appreciates that it was consulted and was pleased to contribute, including through the Hon. Annabelle Bennett AO, SC, to the work of the Wood Review Panel.

When the Wood Review was released, the AOC supported all 52 recommendations, noting the thoroughness of Justice Wood and his Panel members.

The establishment of the National Sport Integrity Commission (NSIC) will provide a cohesive, well-resourced national level capability. This is required now more than ever if Australia is to effectively respond to escalating integrity risks.

Equally, the AOC sees the establishment of the National Sports Tribunal (NST) on a two-year trial basis, sitting comfortably with the ongoing role of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The Government’s commitment in signing the Macolin Convention is also welcomed.

AOC President John Coates says the AOC will study the Government Response in detail but in the meantime would appreciate the comments of the Wood Review Panel as to whether the Government Response (agreeing with 22 recommendations; agreeing in-principle with 12; agreeing in principle for further consideration with a further 15; agreeing in part with two; and, noting one) goes far enough?

"While acknowledging the necessary additional $ 3.8 m provided to ASADA and $ 3.3 m in interim funding to the Australian Sports Drug Testing Laboratory within the National Measurement Institute in 2018/19, announced before the Wood Review, I note that further unspecified funding support is being provided under the broader Government Response."

"What is the amount budgeted for this funding support in each of the 2019/20 , 2020/21 and 2021/22 years to cover the Stage One Implementation period of the Government Response?"

"It’s reasonable to ask the Minister what’s the source of this funding – is it new money and will it be sufficient?"

"The Government has recognised that integrity matters are now beyond the control of any single stakeholder and require a robust and nationally coordinated response across sports, governments, regulators, the wagering industry and law enforcement."

"The AOC commends the Minister for her and the Government’s commitment to comprehensively protect the integrity of Australian sport for the entire Australian community and will continue its ongoing partnership with ASADA , the Australian Sports Commission , the AOC’s member Olympic national sports federations and other key sports integrity stakeholders in this regard." Mr Coates concluded.

