Bivol menospreció al Zurdo Ramírez a días de la pelea: “Es solo otro mexicano”

One for the history books - @bivol_d takes on @zurdoramirezz to defend his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title LIVE from #EtihadArena this 5th of November.



Get your tickets at https://t.co/FqU4He786t#ExperienceExtraordinary #RediscoverEntertainment #RediscoverAD #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/Tdsg5fnWUG