View this post on Instagram

I recently said on an interview that people should get educated on watching pornography as part of basic Sex Education. That porn, regardless of its quality, narratives, or our opinions about it, plays a crucial role in our sex lives. Like it or not, porn is a visual reference, a medium to express how we relate to ourselves and others through sexuality. Porn sometimes affirms the status quo, but on many brilliant occasions, challenges it, opens space for those left out of the dominant narratives. The marginalized ones who are shamed for being tired of dry missionary sex, the non-whites, the queers, the fats, the whores, the less young, and so on. Those are the things I love the most about my work. Porn shows possibilities, opens spaces for self-love & acceptance, challenges stigma, questions the status quo, understands the value of diversity & works towards it. . For all these reasons, I feel incredibly furious and sad to read @vextape announcement that @fourchambers has been kicked off Patreon. Those who know them probably agree on the value of their amazing work. . The worst part however is the context in which the decision of removing Four Chambers from Patreon was taken: SESTA/FOSTA aftermath. The fabricated panic that conflates human trafficking with sex work and targets almost every initiative dealing with sex as potential traffickers. So with this wave of censorship & closing down DIY projects such as 4C, our rights to determine how to engage with our own sexuality through explicit material are being taken away from us. They’re cracking down on diversity, self determination, on being able to discuss anything about sex altogether. I really hope for people to understand that SESTA/FOSTA AFFECTS EVERYONE. Not only a bunch of sex workers nobody cares about. . I’m very sure 4C will find another way to start all over again with the support of the lots of people who believe in their work. Please keep and eye on @fourchambers and @vextape for future developments. . These photos are from Recursion II. So funny that yesterday I talked about it with some friends and referred to that film as a ritual of femme power and trust. Such a blissful experience 🐚🌪