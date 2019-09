#OTD in 1939, the #RedArmy liberated the territories seized by Poland from the peoples of Belarus & Ukraine. Poland, however, didn't really exist by then. It fell to pieces under the Nazis' blows

— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) September 17, 2019