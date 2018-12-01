The United States diverged with G20 partners at summit talks Saturday in refusing to back global action on climate change and by watering down past pledges to fight trade protectionism.
A final communique adopted at the summit in Argentina said all other G20 members agreed to implement the "irreversible" Paris Agreement on climate change.
But it said the "United States reiterates its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement."
With US President Donald Trump waging a trade war against China and others, the statement omitted pre-Trump pledges by the G20 to fight protectionism and uphold multilateral trading rules.
Instead, it merely recognized the "contribution" of the "multilateral trading system," and added that it was "falling short" in goals of growth and job creation.
