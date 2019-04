View this post on Instagram

💔Happier days at Notre Dame, when Philippe Petit tightrope-walked across the bell towers in 1971, three years before doing the same at the Twin Towers #philippepetit #manonwire @therealphilippepetit “Believe marvels exist around you, inside others, within yourself. Go search for them. Gallop through life and without dismounting your horse manage (like a Cossack!) to pick up bits of otherworldliness lying on the path. Feed your imagination that way. That way, shape your destiny.” Hoping this marvel will be rebuilt 💔