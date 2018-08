I’m so excited to share ‘Where No One Stands Alone,’ an album I’ve co-produced celebrating my Father’s love of gospel music. This was the music he was most passionate about. He was so at peace singing gospel songs. I’m especially blessed to have duetted w/him on one of the songs. pic.twitter.com/yNswTjCRXK

— Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 21, 2018