La increíble historia del jugador de la NBA que ganó una fortuna en la lotería tras la “bendición” de un homeless

Despertarse y recibir en el celular un mensaje que dice “usted ganó USD 300 mil” es señal de que alguien está intentando realizar esta estafa y hay miles de advertencias en todo el mundo sobre la importancia de ignorar estos textos para no caer en el fraude. Fue por eso que Gilbert Arenas metió en su bolsillo el teléfono luego de leer aquellas palabras que no tenían sentido hasta ese momento.
El jugador de la NBA que actualmente se encuentra sin equipo, pero que entre 2003 y 2010 se destacó en Washington Wizards sabía que no había ganado la lotería por una simple razón: no había apostado el día anterior. El base de 38 años recordaba perfectamente la razón por la que no había podido jugar sus números y le resultaba hasta ese momento insólito.
El estadounidense había salido a cargar combustible cuando un homeless se le acercó a pedirle una colaboración: “Solamente tengo 10 dólares y tengo que cargar el tanque para llegar a destino y apostar mis números en la lotería... Pero puedo cargar por 5 dólares y darte la mitad”, le dijo. “Quédate con esos 10 dólares y cuando ganes la lotería me das 20”, le contestó el hombre.
This caption is not about good deed but about a struggling mans sacrifice and belief 🙏🏾 may 12th I rushed out the house to play my lotto numbers😬forgot my money and the car was on E🤷🏾♂️ I had a whole $10 in the car😂😂😂 I pulled up to the gas station to get $10 worth so I can head to (my hook up gas station) and then a struggling man says (hey sir can u spare me some change) my first thought was 🗣PHUCK I don't have time for this shit today😩 so I said mannn I have $10 for some gas and that's it,I have 8 mins to get to the other gas station to play my numbers before it's to late🤯 he says u can play here...I said the other gas station lets me push the buttons myself🤪 he then says how far u going! My brain is saying (the fuck u asking all the questions for ) so I was only going to CALABASAS which was 7 mins away but lied and said Thousand Oaks which was at least 16 mins away so before he did the math on everything I said " 8 mins before the cut off but it's 16 mins away" I said listen I'll just use $5 dollars for gas and u can have the other $5 😇 he then says (from here to Thousand Oaks and back) u won't make it on $5 so KEEP the $10 and after u WIN hook me up with $20! I said are u sure he said yes 💯 I know ur gonna win💯 by the time I got to the my hookup gas station they were closed I guess they closed early for repair so I didn't get to play my numbers😡😡😡 I wake up to a text Wednesday morning saying congratulations U won 300k 😱 I've heard this scammer type shit happening so I ignored the next becuz I didn't get to play my numbers so I couldn't have won shit....I went to the gas station later that day to play powerball that was later that night and the owner runs out saying YOU WON i texted u 👀 I said huh I didn't play yesterday..he said I played ur numbers for u becuz I was closing early and u WON 😱🤯 long story short.....I pulled up on my guy yesterday and gave him his cut (for his safety) won't say the number 🤐he jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray💯 I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one 🙏🏾😇 his good hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket💯 #happysunday
Luego de cargar algo de combustible y dirigirse al local en donde suele realizar las apuestas, se encontró con que la puerta no abría. “Cerrado por mantenimiento”, señalaba el cartel, por lo que tuvo que tuvo que volver a su casa.
Al día siguiente, luego de ignorar el mensaje, con el celular en el bolsillo, el tanque lleno y con dinero en la billetera, Arenas se dirigió nuevamente al lugar de lotería en donde fue recibido por el dueño: “Ganaste, te envié un mensaje de texto”. “Jugué tus números porque cerré temprano ayer y ganaste", explicó el propietario.
Tras recibir la noticia, ese mismo sábado fue en búsqueda del homeless para contarle la noticia: “Saltó y me abrazó durante cinco minutos llorando y luego comenzó a rezar”, relató en su cuenta de Instagram en la que repasó todo lo sucedido el fin de semana. “He donado muchas veces dinero a personas sin hogar, pero nunca había sido bendecido por uno. Su buen corazón bendijo ese boleto de lotería”.
