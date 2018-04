A knockoff version of Paris was built in 2003 in Tianducheng, China. The height of 'Eiffel' tower is only a third (108 meters) from the original one in Paris. According to Daily Mail, Chinese people love their French-style development so much. However, most of the property are empty and is mainly used for tourist attraction or wedding documentation Photo by @tiffanyhsu . . #EuropeinAsia #InspirationalAsia

A post shared by 🌺Inspirational Asia (@inspirational.asia) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:46am PDT