My @chanelofficial Pre-Fall collection campaign shot by the legendary @karllagerfeld is finally out!!! I’ve been on cloud9 and still since shooting this campaign. Honestly can’t express the excitement and joy that’s filling my heart from this. It has always been a big dream of mine to be shot by this incredibly talented man. @karllagerfeld thank you for choosing me to be in front of your camera for this incredible shoot it is truely such an honour. Thank so much for making me apart of the Chanel family I am so grateful to each and one of you. Thank for another unforgettable lifetime experience. Beautiful styling by @carineroitfeld Make by @tompecheux Hair by @sammcknight1 Thank you very much it an absolute pleasure working with you all. I’m so proud of this shoot it looks amazing! 🖤🙏🏾✨ More photos coming soon!

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:18am PDT