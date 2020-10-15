Últimas NoticiasCinthia FernándezMartín BacliniFamosos en CuarentenaWanda NaraInternacionalHoróscopoRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

La lista de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

La ceremonia de entrega de las estatuillas se lleva a cabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles

14 de Octubre de 2020
Billie Eilish (Foto: Chris Pizzello / AP)
Billie Eilish (Foto: Chris Pizzello / AP)

A pesar de la pandemia por el coronavirus, se lleva a cabo una nueva ceremonia de entrega de los Billboard Music Awards, en reconocimiento a los artistas que encabezaron las listas de popularidad entre el 23 de marzo del 2019 y el 14 de marzo del 2020. El escenario elegido para el evento virtual es el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, y la conductora, por tercer año consecutivo, es Kelly Clarkson.

La lista de nominados, que se había dado a conocer el 22 de septiembre pasado, está encabezada por Post Malone, con 16 nominaciones en 15 categorías. Le siguen Lil Nas X, con 13, y Billie Eilish, con 12.

Por el premio al artista del año, junto a Malone, Khalid y Eilish, lucharán también Taylor Swift y los Jonas Brothers. Los trabajos nominados al mejor disco del año son “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”, de Billie Eilish; “Lover”, de Taylor Swift; “Free Spirit”, de Khalid; “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, de Post Malone; y “Thank U, Next”, de Ariana Grande.

Entre otros nominados en esta edición también se encuentra Kanye West, cuyo álbum “Jesus Is King” le valió nueve nominaciones en categorías de música religiosa, incluido mejor artista cristiano, mejor artista de gospel, mejor álbum cristiano, el mejor álbum de gospel y mejor canción cristiana. Curioso es el caso de categoría a la mejor canción gospel, en la que cuatro de sus temas están nominados: Closed on Sunday, Follow God, On God y Selah.

En esta edición hay tres categorías votadas por fans: el premio al logro de la lista Billboard, el mejor artista en redes sociales y la mejor colaboración.

A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Mejor Artista

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift


Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) - GANADOR

Thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Free Spirit (Khalid)

Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)

Lover (Taylor Swift)

(Foto: Todd Williamson/NBC/Reuters)
(Foto: Todd Williamson/NBC/Reuters)


Mejor Nuevo Artista

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch


Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish - GANADORA

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift


Mejor Artista Masculino

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone - GANADOR

Ed Sheeran


Mejor Duo/Grupo

BTS

Dan and Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic at the Disco


Canción Top Hot 100

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” - GANADORA

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

(Foto: Rich Polk/NBC/Reuters)
(Foto: Rich Polk/NBC/Reuters)


Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles


Artista Top Billboard 200

Drake

Billie Eilish - GANADORA

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift


Artista Top Hot 100

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X - GANADOR

Post Malone


Mejor Artista en Streaming

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott


Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo - GANADORA

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

(Foto: Rich Polk/NBC/Reuters)
(Foto: Rich Polk/NBC/Reuters)


Mejor Artista en la Radio

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone


Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande


Mejor Artista en Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran


Mejor Artista R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid - GANADOR

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd


Mejor Artista R&B Femenina

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker


Mejor Artista R&B Masculino

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd


Mejor Tour R&B

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid


Mejor Artista Rap

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch


Mejor Artista Rap Femenina

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion


Mejor Artista Rap Masculino

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone


Mejor Tour de Rap

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott


Mejor Artista Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs - GANDOR

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

(Foto: Christopher Polk/NBC/Reuters)
(Foto: Christopher Polk/NBC/Reuters)


Mejor Artista Country Femenina

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood


Mejor Artista Country Masculino

Kane Brown

Luke Combs - GANADOR

Thomas Rhett


Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion


Mejor Tour Country

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait


Mejor Artista Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots


Mejor Tour de Rock

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones


Mejor Artista Latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny - GANADOR

J BALVIN

Ozuna

Romeo Santos


(Foto: Christopher Polk/NBC/Reuters)
(Foto: Christopher Polk/NBC/Reuters)

Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM

Marshmello


Mejor Artista Cristiano

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West


Mejor Artista Gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West


Mejor Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 (Melanie Martinez)

The Dirt (Motley Crue)


Mejor Álbum R&B

Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker


Mejor Álbum de Rap

KIRK, DaBaby

Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug


Mejor Álbum Country

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen


Mejor Álbum de Rock

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend


Mejor Álbum Latino

Oasis, J BALVIN y Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, MALUMA

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Sueños, Sech


Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, ILLENIUM

Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker


Mejor Álbum Cristiano

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong United

Victorious, Skillet

Jesus Is King, Kanye West


Mejor Álbum de Gospel

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

Jesus Is King, Kanye West


Mejor Canción en Streaming

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”


Canción más vendida

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”


Mejor Canción en Radio

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”


Mejor Colaboración

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”


Mejor Canción R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Good as Hell”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”


Mejor Canción Rap

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone, “Wow”


Mejor Canción Country

Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”


Mejor Canción Rock

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”


Mejor Canción Latina

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN, “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”


Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica

Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close To Me”

ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here With Me”


Mejor Canción Cristiana

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”

For King and Country, “God Only Knows”

Kanye West, “Follow God”


Mejor Canción Gospel

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kanye West, “On God”

Kanye West, “Selah”


Mau y Ricky lanzaron el tema “La Grosera”: “Todos hemos pasado por ese momento horrible de una ruptura”

Luego del éxito de “Papás”, los hermanos Montaner presentaron el segundo single de lo que será el álbum Rifresh
Mau y Ricky lanzaron el tema “La Grosera”: “Todos hemos pasado por ese momento horrible de una ruptura”

Luego del éxito de “Papás”, los hermanos Montaner presentaron el segundo single de lo que será el álbum Rifresh
La lista de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

La ceremonia de entrega de las estatuillas se lleva a cabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles
La lista de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2020

La ceremonia de entrega de las estatuillas se lleva a cabo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles
Eduardo Videgaray reveló la historia de abuso de drogas que vivió con su ex esposa

El conductor dijo que se quiere casar con su nueva prometida e hizo revelaciones sobre su pasado
Eduardo Videgaray reveló la historia de abuso de drogas que vivió con su ex esposa

El conductor dijo que se quiere casar con su nueva prometida e hizo revelaciones sobre su pasado
El difícil momento de Lío Pecoraro: “Tengo leucemia pero decreté que le voy a ganar”

El periodista grabó un video para explicar el problema de salud que está atravesando
El difícil momento de Lío Pecoraro: “Tengo leucemia pero decreté que le voy a ganar”

El periodista grabó un video para explicar el problema de salud que está atravesando
El desgarrador mensaje de Gimena Accardi tras la muerte de su padre: “Peleaste como un campeón durante 55 días”

La actriz realizó una conmovedora publicación junto a varias imágenes del hombre, que falleció a los 62 años por coronavirus
El desgarrador mensaje de Gimena Accardi tras la muerte de su padre: “Peleaste como un campeón durante 55 días”

La actriz realizó una conmovedora publicación junto a varias imágenes del hombre, que falleció a los 62 años por coronavirus
“Mis amigos muy ricos me humillaban”: Roberto Palazuelos recordó cuando Ernesto Zedillo Jr. lo hizo menos por razones económicas

Fue en sus pininos como empresario de la industria hotelera cuando el actor se sintió discriminado por su círculo social
“Mis amigos muy ricos me humillaban”: Roberto Palazuelos recordó cuando Ernesto Zedillo Jr. lo hizo menos por razones económicas

Fue en sus pininos como empresario de la industria hotelera cuando el actor se sintió discriminado por su círculo social
Cómo era ser una mujer sin marido en 1918: el viaje de una feminista a la misoginia porteña de la belle époque

La Buenos Aires de entonces fue un territorio hostil para Katherine Dreier, artista, mecena de Marcel Duchamp, millonaria y militante feminista soltera de 42 años. Pasmada por el machismo extremo de los porteños, relató su inesperada experiencia en su libro Five Months in Argentina from the Point of View of a Woman
Cómo era ser una mujer sin marido en 1918: el viaje de una feminista a la misoginia porteña de la belle époque

La Buenos Aires de entonces fue un territorio hostil para Katherine Dreier, artista, mecena de Marcel Duchamp, millonaria y militante feminista soltera de 42 años. Pasmada por el machismo extremo de los porteños, relató su inesperada experiencia en su libro Five Months in Argentina from the Point of View of a Woman
Orgasmo coordinado, el Chanel de los fetiches

El abanico del placer se ha democratizado y está al alcance de todo aquel que tenga ganas de experimentar sobre sus límites. Un recorrido por el camino del autoconocimiento sexual que incluye un largo listado de fetiches ajenos –de usar medias largas a lavar medias sucias– con la pretensión de descubrir el propio, pero ¿qué pasa cuando se introduce un fetiche en el seno de la vida conyugal?
Orgasmo coordinado, el Chanel de los fetiches

El abanico del placer se ha democratizado y está al alcance de todo aquel que tenga ganas de experimentar sobre sus límites. Un recorrido por el camino del autoconocimiento sexual que incluye un largo listado de fetiches ajenos –de usar medias largas a lavar medias sucias– con la pretensión de descubrir el propio, pero ¿qué pasa cuando se introduce un fetiche en el seno de la vida conyugal?
A los 38 me separé, superé un cáncer y me bajé Happn: ¡a coger que se acaba el mundo!

Te separás en septiembre y bajás la app. Al toque ligás un par de matches prometedores. Parecés una adolescente de nuevo: sentís que todo puede pasar, amás la libertad de caminar por la calle con un tipo que no es tu marido, el placer de coquetear y sentirte deseada, ahora multiplicado por todos los que te escriben mensajitos. Todo cambia en octubre, cuando te diagnostican cáncer de mama. O no tanto...
A los 38 me separé, superé un cáncer y me bajé Happn: ¡a coger que se acaba el mundo!

Te separás en septiembre y bajás la app. Al toque ligás un par de matches prometedores. Parecés una adolescente de nuevo: sentís que todo puede pasar, amás la libertad de caminar por la calle con un tipo que no es tu marido, el placer de coquetear y sentirte deseada, ahora multiplicado por todos los que te escriben mensajitos. Todo cambia en octubre, cuando te diagnostican cáncer de mama. O no tanto...
Meghan Markle, la princesa woke que no fue

El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, los duques de Sussex, renunciaron a sus puestos senior en la familia real y se mudaron a California. Quieren triunfar en Hollywood. Quieren ganar su propia plata. No hay antecedentes para tamaña afrenta. Qué dice Finding Freedom, su flamante biografía, y por qué sus chances de triunfar están cada día más cerca de la extinción...
Meghan Markle, la princesa woke que no fue

El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, los duques de Sussex, renunciaron a sus puestos senior en la familia real y se mudaron a California. Quieren triunfar en Hollywood. Quieren ganar su propia plata. No hay antecedentes para tamaña afrenta. Qué dice Finding Freedom, su flamante biografía, y por qué sus chances de triunfar están cada día más cerca de la extinción...
Tres relatos salvajes, tres mujeres de armas tomar

Es difícil encontrar una anécdota de la historia, ya sea trágica o melodramática, en la que el revólver en la cartera no tenga como blanco el corazón de un hombre. ¿Conocen la historia de la joven actriz noruega Cocó Ducados con el galán machirulo francés Paul Gégauff?
Tres relatos salvajes, tres mujeres de armas tomar

Es difícil encontrar una anécdota de la historia, ya sea trágica o melodramática, en la que el revólver en la cartera no tenga como blanco el corazón de un hombre. ¿Conocen la historia de la joven actriz noruega Cocó Ducados con el galán machirulo francés Paul Gégauff?
