Con la conducción de la actriz Hailee Seinfeld, se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de premiación de los MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 en el Bilbao Exhibition Center de España, en reconocimiento a lo mejor de la música del Viejo Continente en el último año.
La cantante cubano-estadounidense Camila Cabello fue la gran ganadora de la noche. La intérprete del hit Havana se llevó los premios a mejor artista, mejor video, mejor canción y mejor artista local de los Estados Unidos.
Además, Dua Lipa fue reconocida como la mejor artista pop, Cardi B fue la mejor artista nueva y el dúo Ha*Ash recibió el premio a mejor artista latinoamericano.
A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los MTV Europe Music Awards 2018.
Mejor artista
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello – GANADOR
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
Mejor video
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry
Camila Cabello ft. Young, Thug Havana – GANADOR
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, Freaky Friday
The Carters, APES**T
Mejor canción
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, Meant To Be
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, Havana – GANADOR
Drake, God's Plan
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar
Mejor artista pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa – GANADOR
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
Mejor artista revelación
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B – GANADOR
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Mejor Look
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj – GANADOR
Post Malone
Mejor cantante Hip-Hop
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj – GANADOR
Travis Scott
Mejor presentación en vivo
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes – GANADOR
The Carters
Mejor banda de rock
5 Seconds Of Summer – GANADOR
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
Mejor artista alternativo
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco – GANADOR
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Twenty one pilots
Mejor artista de electrónica
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello – GANADOR
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Mejores fans
BTS – GANADOR
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Mejor artista local España
Belako
Brisa Fenoy
Love of Lesbian
Viva Suecia – GANADOR
Mejor escenario mundial
Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, Reino Unido 2017
Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, Reino Unido 2017
David Guetta Trafalgar Square, Reino Unido 2017
Jason Derulo Isle of MTV, Malta 2018
Post Malone Wireless Festival, Reino Unido 2018
Migos Wireless Festival, Reino Unido 2018
J Cole Wireless Festival, Reino Unido 2018
Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight – Hyperplay, Singapur 2018
Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight – Hyperplay, Singapur 2018 – GANADOR
Mejor artista emergente
PRETTYMUCH (octubre 2017)
Why Don't We (noviembre2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (diciembre 2017) – GANADOR
Bishop Briggs (enero 2018)
Superorganism (febrero 2018)
Jessie Reyez (marzo 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (abril 2018)
Lil Xan (mayo 2018)
Sigrid (junio 2018)
Chloe x Halle (julio 2018)
Bazzi (agosto 2018)
Jorja Smith (septiembre 2018)
Mejor artista local Estados Unidos
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello – GANADOR
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
