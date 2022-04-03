Premios Grammy 2022: todos los ganadores de la gran fiesta de la música

Este domingo se lleva adelante la 64ª entrega de los Premios Grammy a lo mejor de la música con la conducción del comediante y actor Trevor Noah. La ceremonia creada por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación se realiza en la MGM Gran Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada, y se transmite a través de la cadena CBS en Estados Unidos, en TNT para en Latinoamérica, en la plataforma de streaming Paramount+ y en el canal de YouTube y la página web oficial de la organización.
Entre otras grandes figuras de la talla de Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, Jon Batiste, Carrie Underwood, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, el dúo integrado por Bruno Mars y Anderson Paak, John Legend y Cynthia Erivo, este año dicen presente sobre el escenario dos artistas latinoamericanos: el colombiano J Balvin y la argentina María Becerra.
Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores:
Grabación del Año
I Still Have Faith in You - ABBA
Freedom -Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Driver’s License - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Álbum del Año
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
Canción del Año
Bad Habits -Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys ft Brandi Carlile
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight for You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat en colaboración con SZA
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic - GANADOR
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber en colaboración con Daniel Caesar yGiveon
Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
Álbum pop latino
Vertigo - Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos - Camilo
Mendó - Alex Cuba - GANADOR
Revelación - Selena Gómez
Álbum de música urbana
Afrodisíaco -Rauw Alejandro
El Ultimo Tour del Mundo - Bad Bunny
José - J Balvin
KG0615 -KAROL GS
in Miedo (Del Amor y otros Demonios) - Kali Uchis
Álbum de rock latino o alternativo
Deja - Bomba Estereo
Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico
Origen- Juanes - GANADOR
Clambre- Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño - C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia - Zoé
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
“Daddy’s Home” - St. Vincent - GANADOR
“Shore” - Fleet Foxes
“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” - Halsey
“Jubilee” - Japanese Breakfast
“Collapsed In Sunbeams” - Arlo Parks
Álbum regional mexicano y tejano
Antología de la Música Rancherra Vol. 2 -Aída Cuevas
A mis 80 - Vicente Fernández - GANADOR
Seis - Mon Laferte
Un Canto por México Vol. 1 - Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal
Álbum Tropical
Salswing - Rubén Blades y Robert Delgado &Orquesta
En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa no hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola
Colega - Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live I Perú - Tony Succar
Álbum Latin Jazz
Mirror, Mirror - Chick Corea y Chucho Valdes - GANADOR
The Sound Bronx History - Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland - Arturo O’Farril yThe Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sexteto
El Arte del Bolero - Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
Pop Solo Performance
Anyone - Justin Bieber
Right on Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo - GANADOR
Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber y Benny Blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale - Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga - GANADOR
‘Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
That’s Life - Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Álbum pop Vocal
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Grabación de Dance/Electronic
Hero - Afrojack y David Guetta
Loom - Ólafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo y Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It - Caribou
Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol -GANADOR
The Business - Tiësto
Mejor álbum de Dance/Electronic
Subconsciously - Black Coffee - GANADOR
Fallen Embers - Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
Álbum de Instrumental contemporáneo
Double Dealin’ - Randy Brecker y Eric Marienthal
The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ - Mark Lettieri
Presentación de rock
Shot in the Dark - AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making a Fire - Foo Fighters
Presentación de Metal
Genesis - Deftones
The Alien - Dream Theater
Amazonia - Gojira
Pushing the Tides - Mastodon
The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) - Rob Zombie
Rock Álbum
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1″ - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters - GANADOR
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Canción de Rock
All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
The Bandit - Kings of Leon
Distance - Mammoth Wvh
Find My Way - Paul McCartney
Waiting on a War- Foo Fighters - GANADOR
Álbum de Música Alternativa
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent
Rhythm and Blues Performance
Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber en colaboración con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic - GANADOR
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan - GANADOR
Traditional Rhythm and Blues Performance
I Need You - Jon Batiste
Bring It on Home to Me - Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton yKenyon Dixon en colaboración con Charlie Bereal
Born Again - Leon Bridges en colaboración con Robert Glasper
Fight for You - H.E.R
How Much Can a Heart Take - Lucky Daye en colaboración con Yebba
Progressive Rhythm and Blues Album
New Light - Eric Bellinger
Something to Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder y Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales
Cruella
In The Heights
Dear Evan Hansen
One Night in Miami
Respect
Schmigadoon!
The United States vs Billie Holliday - GANADOR
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales
Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, compositores - GANADOR
Gambito de Dama – Carlos Rafael Rivera, compositor - GANADOR
Bridgerton de Kris Bowers, compositor
Duna de Hans Zimmer, compositor
The Mandalorian: Temporada 2 - Vol. 2 (Capítulos 13-16) de Ludwig Göransson, compositor
Canción de Rhythm and Blues
Damage- H.E.R.
Good Days - SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Álbum de Rhythm and Blues
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
Rap Performance
Family Ties - Baby Keem en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar
Up - Cardi B
My. Life - J. Cole en colaboración con 21 Savage yMorray
Way 2 Sexy - Drake en colaboración con Future yYoung Thug
Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
Melodic Rap Performance
Pride. Is. The. Devil - J. Cole en colaboración con Lil Baby
Need to Know - Doja Cat
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X en colaboración con Jack Harlow
Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator en colaboración con Youngboy Never Broke Again y Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane - Kanye West en colaboración con The Weeknd y Lil Baby - GANADOR
Álbum Rap
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King’s Disease Iil - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator - GANADOR
Donda - Kanye West
Canción Rap
Bath Salts - (DMX en colaboración con Jay-Z y Nas
Best Friend -Saweetie en colaboración con Doja Cat
Family Ties - Baby Keem en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar
Jail - Kanye West en colaboración con Jay-Z - GANADOR
My. Life- J. Cole en colaboración con 21 Savage yMorray
Productor del año no clásico
Jack Antonoff - GANADOR
Roget Chahayed
Hit Boy
Ricki Reed
Mike Elizondo
Mejor álbum urbano latino
El último Tour del Mundo de Bad Bunny - GANADOR
Jose de J Balvin
KG0516 de Karol G
Sin Miedo del amor y otros demonios de Kali Uchis
Afrodisiaco de Rauw Alejandro
Interpretación Country en solitario
Forever After All - Luke Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton - GANADOR
Duo Country/Presentación grupal
If I Didn’t Love You - Jason Aldean yCarrie Underwood
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne - GANADOR
Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd y Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King y Miranda Lambert
Álbum Country
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall y Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood yJuanita - Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
Mejor Canción Country
Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
Camera Roll - Kacey Musgraves
Cold- Chris Stapleton - GANAODRA
Country Again- Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
