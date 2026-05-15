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PlayStation anuncia descuentos: The Last of Us, GTA V y más juegos por tiempo limitado

Los usuarios pueden encontrar rebajas en personajes, níveles y paquetes de videojuegos como Fallout 4, Los Sims, entre otros

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PlayStation aplica descuentos de hasta un 80% en juegos, personajes, paquetes y lotes por tiempo limitado. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
PlayStation aplica descuentos de hasta un 80% en juegos, personajes, paquetes y lotes por tiempo limitado. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

PlayStation ofrece una serie de descuentos por tiempo limitado de hasta el 80% de descuento en videojuegos, personajes, paquetes y lotes para sus consolas.

Entre las promociones disponibles hasta el 27 de mayo de 2026 se encuentran títulos y contenidos adicionales con rebajas significativas como Los Sims, The Last Of Us, Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto V, entre otros.

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Los usuarios pueden acceder a estas ofertas especiales a través de la tienda digital, donde encontrarán precios reducidos tanto en juegos completos como en expansiones, personajes y bundles exclusivos.

Captura de pantalla de la PlayStation Store. Banner promocional morado con texto blanco "Ahorros de otro nivel" y "Ahorra hasta 75%". Fondo con formas azuladas
Las rebajas estarán disponibles hasta el 27 de mayo de 2026 e incluyen títulos y contenidos adicionales. (PlayStation)

Cuáles son los elementos en descuento en PlayStation Store

Algunos de los elementos en descuento en PlayStation Store son:

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  • Dying Light – Lote Harran Tactical Unit
  • MK1: Takeda Takahashi
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Survivors of the Void
  • MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
  • UNCHARTED: Colección Legado de ladrones
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary
  • Los Sims 4 Cocina
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Edición
  • God of War III Remastered
  • Sackboy: Una gran aventura PS4 & PS5
  • Lote Triple Juego de Crash + Spyro
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • The Last Of Us Remastered
  • Among Us
Captura de pantalla de la PlayStation Store mostrando una cuadrícula de portadas de videojuegos con sus precios originales y con descuento, y porcentajes de rebaja
Los usuarios encuentran estas ofertas en la tienda digital, con precios rebajados en juegos, expansiones y bundles. (PlayStation)
  • Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STOR
  • Edición Deluxe de DRAGON BALL:
  • Diablo II: Resurrected – Infernal Edition
  • Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of the Warlock
  • Prime Evil Collection de Diablo
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Gears of War: Reloaded
  • Sea of Thieves: 2026 Premium Edition
  • Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition
  • Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Upgrade
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic
  • Lote Cross-Gen de The Crew Motorfest
  • The Crew Motorfest - Ultimate Edition Año 3
  • Grounded PS4 & PS5
  • Undisputed
Pantalla de tienda de videojuegos online. Se ven 13 portadas de juegos con descuentos y precios, incluyendo Battlefront II, College Football, Diablo IV y The Crew Motorfest
Para aprovechar los descuentos, es necesario ingresar a la tienda desde una PS4, PS5 o el sitio web oficial. (PlayStation)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • NBA 2K26 x PGA TOUR 2K25 Bundle
  • NBA 2K26 Edición SLAM
  • Palworld
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 y PS5)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Edición Premium
  • Edición Monday Night War de WWE 2K26
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Edición Definitiva
  • EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
  • Edición Estándar WWE 2K26
  • Edición digital deluxe de MLB The Show 26
  • South of Midnight Weaver’s Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto Online
(YouTube: Rockstar Games)
GTA Online figura entre los juegos en promoción. (YouTube: Rockstar Games)
  • DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
  • Paquete HÉROE DE LA JUSTICIA de DRAGON BALL
  • Lote de Red Dead Redemption (PS4 & PS5)
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI COMPLETE EDITION
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Edición Premium
  • Dead Island 2 - SoLA
  • DEAD ISLAND 2 EXPANSION PASS
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
  • Digital Deluxe Edition de Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Las garras de Awaji
  • Paquete LEGO Fun
  • SONIC SUPERSTARS
  • UNO
Dentro de la tienda, se pueden revisar las secciones de ofertas y ver los títulos con descuento temporal. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Dentro de la tienda, se pueden revisar las secciones de ofertas y ver los títulos con descuento temporal. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
  • UNO ULTIMATE EDITION
  • Lies of P: Overture Bundle
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
  • House Flipper
  • House Flipper - Dine Out
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
  • Dragonkin - Blood Scales Edition
  • Firefighting Simulator: Ignite - Year 1 Edition
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Lords of the Fallen (2014)
  • Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Alien: Isolation
  • The Last of Us Part II
Captura de pantalla de la PlayStation Store mostrando el videojuego The Last Of Us Remastered, con su título, precio y una imagen de los personajes Joel y Ellie. También se ve el logo de PS4
Al elegir un juego, solo hay que añadirlo al carrito y pagar con tarjeta, débito o saldo digital. (PlayStation)

Cómo acceder a estos juegos de PlayStation

Para acceder a los juegos de PlayStation en promoción, los usuarios deben ingresar a la tienda digital oficial desde su consola PS4 o PS5, o bien mediante el sitio web de PlayStation Store.

Una vez dentro, es posible explorar las diferentes secciones de ofertas, donde se listan los títulos con descuentos por tiempo limitado.

Al seleccionar un juego o paquete, basta con añadirlo al carrito y completar la compra utilizando los métodos de pago habilitados, como tarjetas de crédito, débito o saldo de la cuenta.

Tras finalizar la transacción, el contenido adquirido estará disponible para su descarga inmediata en la biblioteca personal del usuario. Es importante verificar la vigencia de cada promoción.

Temas Relacionados

PlayStationDescuentosVideojuegosThe Last of UsGTATecnologíatecnología-noticiasLo último en tecnología

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