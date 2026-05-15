PlayStation anuncia descuentos: The Last of Us, GTA V y más juegos por tiempo limitado

PlayStation ofrece una serie de descuentos por tiempo limitado de hasta el 80% de descuento en videojuegos, personajes, paquetes y lotes para sus consolas.
Entre las promociones disponibles hasta el 27 de mayo de 2026 se encuentran títulos y contenidos adicionales con rebajas significativas como Los Sims, The Last Of Us, Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto V, entre otros.
PUBLICIDAD
Los usuarios pueden acceder a estas ofertas especiales a través de la tienda digital, donde encontrarán precios reducidos tanto en juegos completos como en expansiones, personajes y bundles exclusivos.
Cuáles son los elementos en descuento en PlayStation Store
Algunos de los elementos en descuento en PlayStation Store son:
PUBLICIDAD
- Dying Light – Lote Harran Tactical Unit
- MK1: Takeda Takahashi
- Overcooked! 2
- Survivors of the Void
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- UNCHARTED: Colección Legado de ladrones
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary
- Los Sims 4 Cocina
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Edición
- God of War III Remastered
- Sackboy: Una gran aventura PS4 & PS5
- Lote Triple Juego de Crash + Spyro
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- Among Us
- Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STOR
- Edición Deluxe de DRAGON BALL:
- Diablo II: Resurrected – Infernal Edition
- Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of the Warlock
- Prime Evil Collection de Diablo
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Sea of Thieves: 2026 Premium Edition
- Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition
- Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Upgrade
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic
- Lote Cross-Gen de The Crew Motorfest
- The Crew Motorfest - Ultimate Edition Año 3
- Grounded PS4 & PS5
- Undisputed
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- NBA 2K26 x PGA TOUR 2K25 Bundle
- NBA 2K26 Edición SLAM
- Palworld
- The Crew Motorfest
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 y PS5)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Edición Premium
- Edición Monday Night War de WWE 2K26
- Mortal Kombat 1: Edición Definitiva
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
- Edición Estándar WWE 2K26
- Edición digital deluxe de MLB The Show 26
- South of Midnight Weaver’s Edition
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- Paquete HÉROE DE LA JUSTICIA de DRAGON BALL
- Lote de Red Dead Redemption (PS4 & PS5)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- FINAL FANTASY XVI COMPLETE EDITION
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Edición Premium
- Dead Island 2 - SoLA
- DEAD ISLAND 2 EXPANSION PASS
- Dead Island 2
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
- Digital Deluxe Edition de Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Las garras de Awaji
- Paquete LEGO Fun
- SONIC SUPERSTARS
- UNO
- UNO ULTIMATE EDITION
- Lies of P: Overture Bundle
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- House Flipper
- House Flipper - Dine Out
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Dragonkin - Blood Scales Edition
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite - Year 1 Edition
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen (2014)
- Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Alien: Isolation
- The Last of Us Part II
Cómo acceder a estos juegos de PlayStation
Para acceder a los juegos de PlayStation en promoción, los usuarios deben ingresar a la tienda digital oficial desde su consola PS4 o PS5, o bien mediante el sitio web de PlayStation Store.
Una vez dentro, es posible explorar las diferentes secciones de ofertas, donde se listan los títulos con descuentos por tiempo limitado.
PUBLICIDAD
Al seleccionar un juego o paquete, basta con añadirlo al carrito y completar la compra utilizando los métodos de pago habilitados, como tarjetas de crédito, débito o saldo de la cuenta.
Tras finalizar la transacción, el contenido adquirido estará disponible para su descarga inmediata en la biblioteca personal del usuario. Es importante verificar la vigencia de cada promoción.
PUBLICIDAD
PUBLICIDAD
PUBLICIDAD