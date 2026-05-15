PlayStation anuncia descuentos: The Last of Us, GTA V y más juegos por tiempo limitado

PlayStation aplica descuentos de hasta un 80% en juegos, personajes, paquetes y lotes por tiempo limitado. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

PlayStation ofrece una serie de descuentos por tiempo limitado de hasta el 80% de descuento en videojuegos, personajes, paquetes y lotes para sus consolas.

Entre las promociones disponibles hasta el 27 de mayo de 2026 se encuentran títulos y contenidos adicionales con rebajas significativas como Los Sims, The Last Of Us, Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto V, entre otros.

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Los usuarios pueden acceder a estas ofertas especiales a través de la tienda digital, donde encontrarán precios reducidos tanto en juegos completos como en expansiones, personajes y bundles exclusivos.

Las rebajas estarán disponibles hasta el 27 de mayo de 2026 e incluyen títulos y contenidos adicionales. (PlayStation)

Cuáles son los elementos en descuento en PlayStation Store

Algunos de los elementos en descuento en PlayStation Store son:

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Dying Light – Lote Harran Tactical Unit

MK1: Takeda Takahashi

Overcooked! 2

Survivors of the Void

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion

UNCHARTED: Colección Legado de ladrones

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary

Los Sims 4 Cocina

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition

Horizon Forbidden West

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Edición

God of War III Remastered

Sackboy: Una gran aventura PS4 & PS5

Lote Triple Juego de Crash + Spyro

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

The Last Of Us Remastered

Among Us

Los usuarios encuentran estas ofertas en la tienda digital, con precios rebajados en juegos, expansiones y bundles. (PlayStation)

Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STOR

Edición Deluxe de DRAGON BALL:

Diablo II: Resurrected – Infernal Edition

Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of the Warlock

Prime Evil Collection de Diablo

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Gears of War: Reloaded

Sea of Thieves: 2026 Premium Edition

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Upgrade

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Lote Cross-Gen de The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest - Ultimate Edition Año 3

Grounded PS4 & PS5

Undisputed

Para aprovechar los descuentos, es necesario ingresar a la tienda desde una PS4, PS5 o el sitio web oficial. (PlayStation)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

NBA 2K26 x PGA TOUR 2K25 Bundle

NBA 2K26 Edición SLAM

Palworld

The Crew Motorfest

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 y PS5)

Grand Theft Auto V: Edición Premium

Edición Monday Night War de WWE 2K26

Mortal Kombat 1: Edición Definitiva

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26

Edición Estándar WWE 2K26

Edición digital deluxe de MLB The Show 26

South of Midnight Weaver’s Edition

Grand Theft Auto Online

GTA Online figura entre los juegos en promoción. (YouTube: Rockstar Games)

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

Paquete HÉROE DE LA JUSTICIA de DRAGON BALL

Lote de Red Dead Redemption (PS4 & PS5)

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

FINAL FANTASY XVI COMPLETE EDITION

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Edición Premium

Dead Island 2 - SoLA

DEAD ISLAND 2 EXPANSION PASS

Dead Island 2

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Digital Deluxe Edition de Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Las garras de Awaji

Paquete LEGO Fun

SONIC SUPERSTARS

UNO

Dentro de la tienda, se pueden revisar las secciones de ofertas y ver los títulos con descuento temporal. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

UNO ULTIMATE EDITION

Lies of P: Overture Bundle

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

House Flipper

House Flipper - Dine Out

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Dragonkin - Blood Scales Edition

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite - Year 1 Edition

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen (2014)

Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Alien: Isolation

The Last of Us Part II

Al elegir un juego, solo hay que añadirlo al carrito y pagar con tarjeta, débito o saldo digital. (PlayStation)

Cómo acceder a estos juegos de PlayStation

Para acceder a los juegos de PlayStation en promoción, los usuarios deben ingresar a la tienda digital oficial desde su consola PS4 o PS5, o bien mediante el sitio web de PlayStation Store.

Una vez dentro, es posible explorar las diferentes secciones de ofertas, donde se listan los títulos con descuentos por tiempo limitado.

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Al seleccionar un juego o paquete, basta con añadirlo al carrito y completar la compra utilizando los métodos de pago habilitados, como tarjetas de crédito, débito o saldo de la cuenta.

Tras finalizar la transacción, el contenido adquirido estará disponible para su descarga inmediata en la biblioteca personal del usuario. Es importante verificar la vigencia de cada promoción.

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