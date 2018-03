Midweek reminder that there are so many illusions on social media that can make you feel inadequate. Here I have not dropped cm off my waist or spot reduced body fat, I've simply just hiked up my leggings (who wears them this Low 😭). . . However, it is very easy to make this look like some form of transformation. I hold the majority of my bodyfat on my waist, so I wear pants up to my boobs sometimes and I like it! I try and wear clothes that suit my body shape, but that also hide the bits I don't like (and that's fine too). . . It's impossible to keep up with the standards expected on social media. The expectations of being absolutely perfect with zero flaws – it's just not realistic and it's absolutely boring and draining trying to be perfect. . . Keep it real and be yourself – there's nobody else like you so stay special ❤️ #motivation #realtalk #coach

