The Sony PlayStation 5 standard and Digital Edition consoles, DualSense controllers, Media Remote, Pulse 3D wireless headset, DualSense Charging Station and HD Camera are seen in this undated handout image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment. SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT INC./Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST CREDIT ©SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT INC. DESIGN AND SPECIFICATION ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.