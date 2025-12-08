Entretenimiento

Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa de nominados a la premiación

Películas, series y podcasts compiten por el reconocimiento de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. La gala será el 11 de enero de 2025

El anuncio de los nominados
El anuncio de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 reúne títulos destacados de cine, televisión y pódcast en una edición que amplía el alcance del reconocimiento internacional en la industria del entretenimiento(Netflix/Mubi/Apple TV/A24/HBO)

La temporada de premios en Hollywood comenzó oficialmente con el anuncio de las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2026, presentado por Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall este lunes.

“Ver una lista tan diversa y competitiva de nominados demuestra la amplitud de talento en la industria actualmente”, expresó el actor durante el anuncio de los candidatos.

La gala se celebrará el 11 de enero y será transmitida en Estados Unidos por CBS y Paramount+, con Nikki Glaser como anfitriona por segundo año consecutivo.

La lista de nominados destaca la amplitud y diversidad de producciones en cine, televisión y podcast que competirán en la nueva edición del galardón.

(Netflix)
(Netflix)

Cine

Mejor película – drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película – comedia o musical

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another
"Marty Supreme" figura entre las
"Marty Supreme" figura entre las candidatas principales en la categoría de mejor comedia o musical en la próxima edición de los Globos de Oro (A24)

Mejor película animada

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1: The Movie
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab
El film surcoreano "No Other
El film surcoreano "No Other Choice" compite en las categorías de mejor comedia o musical y mejor película en lengua no inglesa (IMBD)

Actuaciones en cine

Actriz en drama

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Actor en drama

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Actriz en comedia o musical

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia
"Bugonia" destaca entre los títulos
"Bugonia" destaca entre los títulos nominados a mejor comedia o musical, además de recibir reconocimientos individuales por actuaciones (Focus Features)

Actor en comedia o musical

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Actriz de reparto en cine

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor de reparto en cine

  • Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor dirección en cine

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Guillermo del Toro recibe una
Guillermo del Toro recibe una nominación a mejor dirección por "Frankenstein" en los Globos de Oro 2026 (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Mejor guion en cine

  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Hamnet

Mejor banda sonora original en cine

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sirat
  • Hamnet
  • F1: The Movie

Mejor canción original en cine

  • “Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied To You”, Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams

Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus
La serie "Pluribus" obtuvo una
La serie "Pluribus" obtuvo una nominación en la categoría de mejor drama televisivo por los Globos de Oro (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Studio

Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV

  • Adolescence (Netflix)
  • All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Actriz en serie dramática

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
  • Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
  • Helen Mirren, MobLand
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Actor en serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
  • Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Mark Ruffalo es candidato a
Mark Ruffalo es candidato a mejor actor en serie dramática por su trabajo en "Task" en la edición 2026 de los premios (HBO Max)

Actriz en serie de comedia o musical

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
  • Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Actor en serie de comedia o musical

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Actriz en miniserie, antología, o película para TV

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)
  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Actriz de reparto en TV

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)
Carrie Coon, Parker Posey y
Carrie Coon, Parker Posey y Aimee Lou Wood figuran entre las actrices nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto en televisión por "The White Lotus" (HBO)

Actor de reparto en TV

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)

Stand-up en TV

  • Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais: Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Mejor podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First
"Call Her Daddy" figura entre
"Call Her Daddy" figura entre los podcasts nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en la nueva categoría que reconoce la excelencia en el formato de audio (YouTube)

