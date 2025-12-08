Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa de nominados a la premiación

La temporada de premios en Hollywood comenzó oficialmente con el anuncio de las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2026, presentado por Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall este lunes.
“Ver una lista tan diversa y competitiva de nominados demuestra la amplitud de talento en la industria actualmente”, expresó el actor durante el anuncio de los candidatos.
La gala se celebrará el 11 de enero y será transmitida en Estados Unidos por CBS y Paramount+, con Nikki Glaser como anfitriona por segundo año consecutivo.
La lista de nominados destaca la amplitud y diversidad de producciones en cine, televisión y podcast que competirán en la nueva edición del galardón.
Cine
Mejor película – drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película – comedia o musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Actuaciones en cine
Actriz en drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Actor en drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Actriz en comedia o musical
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor en comedia o musical
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Actriz de reparto en cine
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Actor de reparto en cine
- Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Mejor dirección en cine
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor guion en cine
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Hamnet
Mejor banda sonora original en cine
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1: The Movie
Mejor canción original en cine
- “Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You”, Sinners
- “No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio
Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Actriz en serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
- Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
- Helen Mirren, MobLand
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Actor en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
- Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Actriz en serie de comedia o musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Actor en serie de comedia o musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)
Actriz en miniserie, antología, o película para TV
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Actriz de reparto en TV
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)
Actor de reparto en TV
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)
- Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)
Stand-up en TV
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First