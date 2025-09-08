Entretenimiento

MTV VMA’S 2025: la lista completa de los ganadores

La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en el UBS Arena en Elmont de Nueva York y fue conducida por LL Cool J

Virginia García

Por Virginia García

Los MTV Video Music Awards
Los MTV Video Music Awards premiaron a lo mejor de la música este 2025. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

Los MTV Video Music Awards 2025, conducidos por LL Cool J desde el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York, brillaron esta noche en una ceremonia cargada de emociones, presentaciones icónicas y homenajes inolvidables.

La velada contó con shows electrizantes de Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Doja Cat, y J Balvin junto a DJ Snake, además del apoyo del escenario Extended Play, presentado por Doritos, que incluyó a Bailey Zimmerman con The Kid LAROI, Lola Young y Megan Moroney.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADOR
  • Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Artista del año

  • Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
  • Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — GANADOR
  • Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • Taylor Swift - Republic Records
  • The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records

Canción del año

  • Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
  • Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
  • Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records — GANADOR
  • Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
ROSE ganó su primer MTV
ROSE ganó su primer MTV Video Music Awards por su tema "APT". (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Alex Warren - Atlantic Records - GANADOR
  • Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
  • Gigi Perez - Island
  • Lola Young - Island
  • sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records — FINALISTA
  • The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records — FINALISTA

Mejor artista pop

  • Ariana Grande - Republic Records- GANADOR
  • Charli xcx - Atlantic Records
  • Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
  • Lorde - Republic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Island
  • Tate McRae - RCA Records

Actuación del año de MTV Push

  • Agosto/2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Septiembre/2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
  • Octubre/2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
  • Noviembre/2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
  • Diciembre/2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
  • Enero/2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records — GANADOR
  • Febreor/2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment
  • Marzo/2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
  • Abril/2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
  • Mayo/2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
  • Junio/2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
  • Julio/2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records
Katseye ganó un MTV Video
Katseye ganó un MTV Video Music Awards por el video musical de su tema "Touch". (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

Mejor colaboración

  • Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records — GANADOR
  • Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink” - Mercury Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

<b> </b>POP

  • Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record— GANADOR
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

R&amp;B

  • Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
  • Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
  • Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma. — GANADOR
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound
  • Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
  • SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Mariah Carey ganó un MTV
Mariah Carey ganó un MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

HIP-HOP

  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records — GANADOR
  • Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
  • GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
  • Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Alternativa

  • Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
  • Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
  • Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
  • mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
  • sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records — GANADOR
  • The Marías - “Back To Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Latino

  • Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment
  • J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
  • KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
  • Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records
  • Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
  • Shakira - “Soltera“ - Sony Music US Latin
Shakira ganó un MTV VMA´S
Shakira ganó un MTV VMA´S por su tema "Soltera".

Rock

  • Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records
  • Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” - Netflix Music
  • Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
  • Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
  • Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
  • twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen

Afrobeat

  • Asake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
  • Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
  • MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
  • Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
  • Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93
  • Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records — WINNER
  • Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records

K-pop

  • aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
  • JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
  • Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
  • JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records
  • LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — GANADOR
  • Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
  • ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records
Doja Cat, LISA y Raye
Doja Cat, LISA y Raye ganaron un MTV Video Music Awards por su tema “Born Again”. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

Mejor país

  • Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m In Love With You” - Mercury Nashville
  • Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
  • Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
  • Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
  • Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records — GANADOR
  • Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Mejor álbum

  • Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment
  • Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
  • Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island — GANADOR
  • The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records

Mejor video de larga duración

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADOR
  • Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment
  • Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
  • Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
  • The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Ariana Grande ganó un
Ariana Grande ganó un MTV Video Music Awards por su tema "Brighter days ahead". (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Video para el bien

  • Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records— GANADOR
  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
  • Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger And Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
  • Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records

Mejor dirección

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADOR
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADOR
  • Lorde - “Man Of The Year” - Republic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga ganó más de
Lady Gaga ganó más de un MTV Video Music Awards. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Mejor fotografía

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records— GANADOR
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor edición

  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
  • Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” - Atlantic Records— GANADOR

Mejor coreografía

  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records— GANADOR
  • FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records
  • Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records
Doechii obtuvo un MTV VMA´s.
Doechii obtuvo un MTV VMA´s. (REUTERS/Jaimi Joy)

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island— GANADOR
  • Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ - Atlantic Records
  • The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records

Mejor grupo

  • aespa
  • All Time Low
  • Backstreet Boys
  • BLACKPINK— GANADOR
  • Coldplay
  • Evanescence
  • Fuerza Regida**
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • KATSEYE
  • My Chemical Romance
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • The Marías
  • twenty one pilots

Canción del verano

  • Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records
  • Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
  • Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records
  • BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters
  • Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island
  • Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island
  • Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
  • Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records
  • Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings
  • MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
  • Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
  • Sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — GANADOR
Tate McRae ganó un MTV
Tate McRae ganó un MTV Video Music Awards por su tema "Just Keep Watching". (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

