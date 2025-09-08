MTV VMA’S 2025: la lista completa de los ganadores

Los MTV Video Music Awards 2025, conducidos por LL Cool J desde el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York, brillaron esta noche en una ceremonia cargada de emociones, presentaciones icónicas y homenajes inolvidables.
La velada contó con shows electrizantes de Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Doja Cat, y J Balvin junto a DJ Snake, además del apoyo del escenario Extended Play, presentado por Doritos, que incluyó a Bailey Zimmerman con The Kid LAROI, Lola Young y Megan Moroney.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores
Video del año
- Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADOR
- Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Artista del año
- Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — GANADOR
- Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift - Republic Records
- The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
Canción del año
- Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
- Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records — GANADOR
- Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor nuevo artista
- Alex Warren - Atlantic Records - GANADOR
- Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez - Island
- Lola Young - Island
- sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records — FINALISTA
- The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records — FINALISTA
Mejor artista pop
- Ariana Grande - Republic Records- GANADOR
- Charli xcx - Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
- Lorde - Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - Island
- Tate McRae - RCA Records
Actuación del año de MTV Push
- Agosto/2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Septiembre/2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
- Octubre/2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
- Noviembre/2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
- Diciembre/2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
- Enero/2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records — GANADOR
- Febreor/2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment
- Marzo/2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Abril/2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
- Mayo/2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Junio/2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
- Julio/2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records
Mejor colaboración
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records — GANADOR
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink” - Mercury Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
<b> </b>POP
- Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
- Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record— GANADOR
- Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
R&B
- Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma. — GANADOR
- PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound
- Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
HIP-HOP
- Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records — GANADOR
- Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
- Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Alternativa
- Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
- Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
- mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records — GANADOR
- The Marías - “Back To Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Latino
- Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment
- J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
- KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira - “Soltera“ - Sony Music US Latin
Rock
- Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records
- Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” - Netflix Music
- Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
- Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
- twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen
Afrobeat
- Asake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
- Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93
- Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records — WINNER
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records
K-pop
- aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
- JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — GANADOR
- Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records
Mejor país
- Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m In Love With You” - Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
- Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records — GANADOR
- Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Mejor álbum
- Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island — GANADOR
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records
Mejor video de larga duración
- Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADOR
- Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment
- Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
- Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
- The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Video para el bien
- Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records— GANADOR
- Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger And Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
- Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADOR
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADOR
- Lorde - “Man Of The Year” - Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Mejor fotografía
- Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records— GANADOR
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor edición
- Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
- Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” - Atlantic Records— GANADOR
Mejor coreografía
- Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records— GANADOR
- FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records
- Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island— GANADOR
- Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ - Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor grupo
- aespa
- All Time Low
- Backstreet Boys
- BLACKPINK— GANADOR
- Coldplay
- Evanescence
- Fuerza Regida**
- Grupo Frontera
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- KATSEYE
- My Chemical Romance
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- The Marías
- twenty one pilots
Canción del verano
- Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records
- BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters
- Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island
- Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island
- Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
- Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records
- Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
- Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- Sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — GANADOR